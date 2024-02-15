Imperious hundreds by Rohit and Jadeja help India weather early wobble against England

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Imperious hundreds by Rohit and Jadeja help India weather early wobble against England
Imperious hundreds by Rohit and Jadeja help India weather early wobble against England
Jadeja celebrates his 100
Jadeja celebrates his 100
AFP
Captain Rohit Sharma (36) and middle-order batter Ravindra Jadeja (35) smashed defiant hundreds to drag India out of the doldrums and into a comfortable 326 for five on the opening day of the third test against England on Thursday.

India were reeling at 33-3 inside the opening hour after Mark Wood proved the value of extra pace on a docile track at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Rohit and Jadeja rebuilt the innings with a 204-run stand to drag the hosts back into the contest.

Jadeja was batting on 110 at stumps, his fourth test hundred, with nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav on one at the other end.

Rohit's stellar 131 contained three sixes, 14 fours and plenty of drama.

The opener suffered a blow to his helmet, was dropped in the slip and succeeded in having an lbw decision against him reversed en route to his 11th test hundred innings.

Rohit celebrates his milestone
AFP

With the five-match series poised at 1-1, Rohit's decision to bat on a flat surface was hardly surprising but Wood tormented the batters with his express speed.

The fast bowler had Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) caught in the slip in his second over and Shubman Gill fell caught behind for a duck in Wood's next.

England captain Ben Stokes, playing his 100th test, introduced spin in the ninth over and was rewarded immediately as Tom Hartley dismissed Rajat Patidar for five.

Wood continued to bowl with relentless hostility at the other end, hitting Rohit on his helmet grille on one occasion.

The opener got a life on 27 when he edged Hartley and Joe Root spilled the catch at slip.

Rohit was adjudged lbw to James Anderson but the decision was reversed after replays confirmed the ball had hit bat first.

Rohit and Jadeja denied England a breakthrough in the second session dragging India back into the contest.

Rohit took 157 balls to bring up his hundred and the muted celebration indicated his resolve to carry on but Stokes and Wood combined to scupper that plan.

The short-ball tactics they pursued against Rohit paid off as the batter slapped the ball from Wood to Stokes at midwicket.

Debutant Sarfaraz Khan shrugged off early jitters and raced to a 48-ball fifty before his entertaining knock of 62 was cut short.

Jadeja was on 99 when his hesitation led to Sarfaraz being run out. A furious Rohit was seen hurling his cap on the floor in the pavilion after the dismissal.

Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel also made his test debut for India in the match.

See the scorecard of the third test at Flashscore

Mentions
CricketSharma RohitJadeja RavindraEnglandIndiaTest Series
Related Articles
India coach Rahul Dravid impressed by England's gung-ho approach
India not unbeatable at home, says skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of England series
India's Virat Kohli to miss first two tests against England for personal reasons
Show more
Cricket
Pakistan board terminates Haris Rauf's contract over refusal to join Test squad
David Bedingham hits ton as South Africa hand New Zealand tricky run chase
Cricket Corner: King Kane, Sunrisers come again & a very rare women's Test
Depleted India out to gatecrash Ben Stokes's 100th test party
Great Danes skittle New Zealand as South Africa take lead in Hamilton
Trent Boult returns for New Zealand T20 series against Australia
India's Kuldeep says fit-again Jadeja available for third England Test
England confident Ahmed's visa issues will be fixed before next India test
Ben Stokes set to mark 100th Test with India series on knife-edge
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nassr the edge in Asian Champions League last 16 clash
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder in FA pickle over sandwich rant
Quincy Promes sentenced to six years in prison for drug smuggling
Rafael Nadal not ready to make his return as he pulls out of Qatar Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings