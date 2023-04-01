India call up Avesh for second and final test against South Africa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. India call up Avesh for second and final test against South Africa
India call up Avesh for second and final test against South Africa
December 17, 2023 India's Avesh Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's David Miller
December 17, 2023 India's Avesh Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's David Miller
Reuters
India reinforced their bowling attack by bringing in fast bowler Avesh Khan (27) in place of Mohammed Shami (33) for the second and final test against South Africa beginning in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Shami had been picked in the initial squad for the two tests, but was forced to withdraw due to fitness issues.

His replacement Avesh has not played a test match for India, but has featured in 19 Twenty20 internationals and eight one-day internationals, taking 27 wickets.

On Friday, India were also fined 10% of their match fee and docked two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over rate in their innings and 32-run defeat to South Africa in the first test.

"Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," cricket governing body ICC said.

India's test squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesKhan AveshShami Mohammed
Related Articles
South Africa skipper Bavuma to miss second test against India through injury
India skipper Rohit Sharma promises second test fight back after innings defeat
Dominant South Africa beat India by innings and 32 runs to win first test
Updated
Show more
Cricket
Pakistan coach Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat
Burger emerges as latest South African quick bowling sensation
Positive Masood rues giving ruthless Australia a sniff in test defeat
Cummins the hero as Australia beat Pakistan to win series
Franchise is the future of cricket but Australia rule the here and now
Marsh and Smith dig Australia out of a hole in third day of Pakistan test
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
VAR drama as West Ham stun Arsenal to climb into top six
'I've even made a list': Napoli go into Monza game with injury and suspension problems
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Inter Milan offer to Zielinski, Tottenham plan title mega spend

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings