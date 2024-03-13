James Anderson says he's in 'best shape' ahead of England's home summer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. James Anderson says he's in 'best shape' ahead of England's home summer
James Anderson says he's in 'best shape' ahead of England's home summer
James Anderson became the first fast bowler to claim 700 Test wickets
James Anderson became the first fast bowler to claim 700 Test wickets
Reuters
James Anderson (41) says he still has to show he deserves his spot in the England Test squad ahead of the home summer but the seamer believes he is in the "best shape" of his life.

The first fast bowler to claim 700 Test wickets, Anderson is keen to add to his tally in the three-match home series against West Indies in July and Sri Lanka in August-September.

"I want to make sure I'm playing well and earn my place in the team," the 187-Test veteran told the BBC Tailenders podcast.

"I'm not getting any worse. I'm definitely in the best shape I've ever been in.

"I like where my game is at and I still have that enjoyment of turning up every day and trying to get better in the nets.

"My place in the team is not a given so I've got to work hard to prove I'm worth a place in the summer."

England's ultra-aggressive approach was heavily criticized after their 4-1 drubbing in India but Anderson said the team were in a "good place" under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

"I really enjoyed this tour," Anderson said.

"I've been on tours to India before where little cracks start appearing in the team and that's not happened this time.

"We've stuck together really well, we really enjoy being together as a group and there is more to come from this team.

"Obviously we'll come in for some criticism because we did have moments where we didn't play particularly well but India are really good."

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesEnglandIndiaAnderson James
Related Articles
Ben Stokes proud of England's rookie spin attack despite India defeat
Anderson says India looked 'nervous' in second innings against attacking England
McCullum vows his 'exposed' England will improve after India drubbing
Show more
Cricket
India's Ashwin reclaims top bowler's spot in rankings after emotional England series
Cricket Corner: England and Australia have time to tinker as Tests make way for T20s
India star Pant cleared to keep wickets in IPL but Shami ruled out after surgery
Australia coach says Steve Smith will likely open against India later this year
Carey shines as Australia find a way to beat New Zealand in Christchurch
England left with plenty to ponder after India Test series defeat
Late bowling fireworks from New Zealand rock Australia's run chase
Ravichandran Ashwin wrecks England in Dharamsala as India win series 4-1
Most Read
Arsenal move into Champions League quarter-finals after edging Porto on penalties
Al Hilal seal Asian Champions League semi-final spot and set world record for wins
Champions League last 16 to feature seeded draw in next season's revamp
'Feels like I never left': Simona Halep returns to court in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings