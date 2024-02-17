Mitchell back in New Zealand squad for Australia Tests, Kuggeleijn replaces Jamieson

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Mitchell back in New Zealand squad for Australia Tests, Kuggeleijn replaces Jamieson
Mitchell back in New Zealand squad for Australia Tests, Kuggeleijn replaces Jamieson
Daryl Mitchell is expected to be fit for the two Tests
Daryl Mitchell is expected to be fit for the two Tests
Reuters
New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell (32) is expected to recover from a foot injury in time for the Test matches against Australia later this month while Scott Kuggeleijn (32) will replace injured fast bowler Kyle Jamieson (29), New Zealand Cricket said on Saturday.

Mitchell missed New Zealand's second Test against South Africa while he will also sit out the upcoming T20 international series against Australia as they look to give his foot time to heal.

"Everything is tracking well with Daryl. The decision to give him a period of rehabilitation was necessary and will allow him to be at his best for what is an important series for the team," selector Sam Wells said.

"Daryl will keep focusing on his rehabilitation over the next week and will be fit and ready for the first Test in Wellington."

Meanwhile, Kuggeleijn returns to the red-ball side following his debut a year ago after a stress fracture in the back ruled Jamieson out for the rest of the season.

Kuggeleijn has been the leading bowler in the Plunket Shield with 22 wickets while he also smashed an unbeaten ton and took nine wickets in a four-day test against an Australia A side last year.

Fast bowler Will O'Rourke also made the 14-man squad after a sensational debut against South Africa where he picked up nine wickets in the game while fast bowler Trent Boult missed out due to his lack of test cricket action in recent months.

The series will also be a landmark one for skipper Tim Southee and Kane Williamson, who are set to pick up their 100th caps in the second Test.

Only Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor have reached the milestone for New Zealand.

New Zealand will host world test champions Australia in two Tests starting on February 29th in Wellington and March 8th in Christchurch. Australia named their squad earlier this month.

NEW ZEALAND SQUAD:

Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Mentions
CricketNew ZealandKuggeleijn ScottJamieson KyleMitchell DarylTest Series
Related Articles
Rachin Ravindra gets New Zealand test call-up for South Africa series
Stress fracture rules New Zealand bowler Jamieson out for prolonged spell
Mitchell rested by New Zealand, Ravindra back for final T20 with Pakistan
Show more
Cricket
Jaiswal's rapid hundred puts India in charge against England on day three
India's Ashwin withdraws from third England Test due to family emergency
Duckett leads England's robust reply with blazing hundred as Ashwin joins 500 club
Williamson shines as New Zealand grind out first test series win over South Africa
Editors' Picks: Tiger Woods returns, massive Premier League clash and big tennis weekend
Pakistan board terminates Haris Rauf's contract over refusal to join Test squad
Imperious hundreds by Rohit and Jadeja help India weather early wobble against England
David Bedingham hits ton as South Africa hand New Zealand tricky run chase
Most Read
Jannik Sinner battles through but seeds tumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam
Football Tracker: In-form Atalanta smash Sassuolo, PSG and Barca both snatch wins
Klopp endorses Alonso as a 'standout' manager of the new generation
Potential Mbappe arrival excites Real Madrid fans as PSG departure looms

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings