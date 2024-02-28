New Zealand batsman Devon Conway out of first Australia Test

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway out of first Australia Test
Conway is suffering from a thumb injury
New Zealand opening batsman Devon Conway (32) has been ruled out of the first Test against Australia, captain Tim Southee said Wednesday.

Conway will miss Thursday's opener in Wellington after hurting his left thumb in a Twenty20 defeat to Australia on Friday in Auckland.

Experienced batsman Henry Nicholls has been recalled as cover for the two-Test series with Will Young moving up the order to open with Tom Latham, Southee told reporters.

"Injuries are part of cricket and present an opportunity for others," Southee said.

Young scored an unbeaten 60 batting at number five in New Zealand's second Test victory against South Africa earlier this month to help them a 2-0 series sweep.

It is not known if Conway will be fit for the second Test in Christchurch beginning March 8th.

Southee said he would look at the weather and the pitch conditions before deciding whether to go with an all-seam attack in Wellington, meaning the 32-year-old Scott Kuggeleijn could be in line for a second Test cap.

Southee paid tribute to left-arm pace bowler Neil Wagner who announced his retirement on Tuesday after being told he would not be in the Test side against Australia.

"He's a special guy to have in the dressing room, a man who made things happen," said Southee of the South Africa-born Wagner, who took 260 wickets in 64 Tests.

"You speak to any team-mate and they love him to bits for what he does on the field and as a person. He'll be missed."

Australia captain Pat Cummins named the same team that lost the second Test at home to the West Indies in the drawn 1-1 series in January.

It means Steve Smith will again open the batting with Usman Khawaja.

"We're sticking with the same eleven, no surprises," Cummins told reporters.

New Zealand are seeking a first Test victory over the top-ranked Australia team since 2011.

Australia enjoyed a 3-0 sweep when they hosted the most recent Test series against New Zealand, four years ago.

Teams:

New Zealand: Tim Southee (capt), Will Young, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mitchell Santner, Henry Nicholls

Australia: Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Mentions
CricketNew ZealandAustraliaTest Series
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan not considered for annual BCCI contracts
Five bright new talents who shone in the India vs England Test series
India unearth a 'gem' in Dhruv Jurel to fill keeping void left by Pant
Emotional Neil Wagner announces retirement from international cricket
'Tourist-unfriendly' India dim England's 'Bazball' aura with yet another series win
Ben Stokes proud of England commitment, India captain Rohit Sharma hails Dhruv Jurel
India beat England by five wickets in fourth Test to clinch series
Australia's Matthew Wade itching for World Cup after New Zealand whitewash
