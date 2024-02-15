Pakistan board terminates Haris Rauf's contract over refusal to join Test squad

Pakistan board terminates Haris Rauf's contract over refusal to join Test squad
Reuters
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday terminated the central contract of fast bowler Haris Rauf (30) after he refused to join the Test team for the tour of Australia, which coincided with his stint at Australia's Big Bash League (BBL).

Rauf, who played for Melbourne Stars in the franchise league, did not join the Pakistan team for a three-match test series against Australia between December 14 and January 7.

"Haris' central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023 and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024," the PCB said in a statement.

"The PCB management provided a chance for a personal hearing to Haris in compliance with the principles of natural justice on 30 January 2024 and his response was found unsatisfactory."

Rauf's refusal had caused a standoff with PCB which ended when the board granted him permission to make a limited appearance in the BBL before joining the national squad for a five-match T20 series against New Zealand in January.

Rauf has played only one test match for Pakistan, focusing his career on limited-over cricket. He has also played in T20 franchise leagues in Bangladesh and the US.

"Refusal to be part of Pakistan's test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract," the PCB added.

