Seamer Akash Deep makes test debut for India vs England in Ranchi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Seamer Akash Deep makes test debut for India vs England in Ranchi
Seamer Akash Deep makes test debut for India vs England in Ranchi
Akash Deep was picked as the second seamer alongside Mohammed Siraj
Akash Deep was picked as the second seamer alongside Mohammed Siraj
Reuters
Seamer Akash Deep (27) became the fourth India player to make his test debut in the ongoing series against England after being picked for the fourth test in Ranchi on Friday.

With India 2-1 ahead in the five-match series, the hosts have rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the match.

Akash was picked as the second seamer alongside Mohammed Siraj.

Batters Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel have already made their test debuts in this series.

England captain Ben Stokes elected to bat after winning the toss but appeared unsure how the pitch, which already has cracks at both ends, would behave over the next five days.

"We've had opportunities throughout the series where we could have maybe asserted ourselves a little better but I've been really happy with the way that we've operated," Stokes said.

"But 2-1 down, and we're going to emphasise forcing a result."

England brought in seamer Ollie Robinson and spinner Shoaib Bashir, replacing Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed.

Leg-spinner Rehan was returning home for personal reasons, the tourists said in a statement.

India captain Rohit Sharma said they too would have liked to bat first.

"The pitch looks a little dry and there's a few cracks in it," Rohit said.

"We've got to play well to win, just like the last two games which were very good for us. We hope to continue in the same way."

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir

Mentions
CricketEnglandIndiaTest Series
Related Articles
England bring in Robinson and Bashir for fourth Test as Ahmed and Wood make way
Ollie Pope: 'Definitely a chance' Ben Stokes will bowl in fourth India Test
England coach Brendon McCullum backs struggling Jonny Bairstow to come good
Show more
Cricket
India ready for turner against England after Stokes questions pitch
Cricket Corner: Bazball faces its biggest Test as Sri Lanka begin to quietly impress
Tim David propels Australia to thrilling T20 win over New Zealand
Kane Williamson continues to break records but is his greatness underappreciated?
India's Bumrah rested for fourth test vs England and Rahul misses out again
'Underdogs' New Zealand vow to 'fight' in T20 series with Australia
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kalinskaya in Dubai, Rublev stunned by Mensik in Doha
Coco Gauff 'fuelled' to comeback victory by row with umpire in Dubai
Spanish court hands Dani Alves four-and-a-half year prison sentence over sexual assault
Holger Rune reunites with Mouratoglou after split with Becker and Luthi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings