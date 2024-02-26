'Tourist-unfriendly' India dim England's 'Bazball' aura with yet another series win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. 'Tourist-unfriendly' India dim England's 'Bazball' aura with yet another series win
'Tourist-unfriendly' India dim England's 'Bazball' aura with yet another series win
India are unbeaten at home in 12 years
India are unbeaten at home in 12 years
Reuters
India have remained test cricket's most tourist-unfriendly destination for over a decade and even England's gung-ho 'Bazball' approach could not change that reality on Monday.

India's five-wicket victory on a spiteful track in Ranchi was not really a cakewalk, thanks to England's never-say-die spin attack.

But it fetched Rohit Sharma's team an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, and consolidated their second place, behind New Zealand, in the World Test Championship standings.

This was India's 17th consecutive test series win at home, where they have not lost a test series since an Alastair Cook-led England bested them in 2012.

For England, who won the opening test in Hyderabad and have been competitive as well as entertaining in Visakhapatnam and Ranchi - it was their first series defeat under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum.

India will be particularly happy they clinched the series despite the absence of batting mainstay Virat Kohli (personal reason) and frontline seamer Mohammed Shami (injury).

Middle-order batter KL Rahul missed tests after hurting himself in the Hyderabad opener, while they rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the match in Ranchi to manage his workload.

It forced India to field four debutants in the first four matches and three of them - wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, batter Sarfaraz Khan, and seamer Akash Deep - impressed immediately.

Player-of-the-match Jurel struck 90 in the first innings to kept India alive in the contest and his unbroken 72-run stand with Shubman Gill on Monday helped India pull off a nervy chase.

"Obviously it's a big challenge to play test cricket. We all know that," Rohit said.

"Dhruv Jurel, playing his second game, showed solid composure and calmness. He has got the shots as well and played all round the wicket."

ENGLAND'S MELTDOWN

In a match where there were hardly any dull moments, England's second innings meltdown left India needing 192 runs to win.

The hosts raced to 84 for no loss before Shoaib Bashir's triple strikes turned the match on its head reducing India to 120-5.

On a pitch where the ball turned sharply and often kept low, Jurel and Gill proved immovable despite the mounting pressure.

They gritted their teeth through a 30-over stretch when they could not hit a single boundary in a defensive masterclass on a treacherous track.

Gill, an all-format batter known for his clean-hitting prowess, showed immaculate match awareness and did not hit a boundary in the first 119 balls he faced.

Gill guided India to victory
Profimedia

When victory was in sight, the elegant right-hander smacked Bashir for two sixes in the same over en route to his fifty.

Several former England captains believe England need to temper their 'Bazball' approach, but Stokes was happy with the commitment of his teammates.

"The scoreline says India win by five wickets but I don't think that gives enough credit to sum up the game as a whole," Stokes said.

"The series has shown a lot of talent, for us and India. I love test cricket and we've seen some young, inexperienced players perform and the future looks bright in this format."

The fifth and final test, scheduled in Dharamsala, begins on March 7th.

Mentions
CricketIndiaEnglandTest Series
Related Articles
Ben Stokes proud of England commitment, India captain Rohit Sharma hails Dhruv Jurel
India beat England by five wickets in fourth Test to clinch series
Updated
England's Shoaib Bashir sees 'chance to be heroes' in tight India Test
Show more
Cricket
Australia's Matthew Wade itching for World Cup after New Zealand whitewash
India take control of fourth Test as Ashwin skittles England to set up chase of 192
Australia sweep T20 series against New Zealand in rain-affected clash
England's Joe Root fights back against India after ruing poor 'execution'
England spinner Jack Leach to undergo knee surgery following injury in first India Test
England take control of fourth Test after Shoaib Bashir wrecks India in Ranchi
Most Read
Football Tracker: Modric scores late winner for Real Madrid, AC Milan draw with Atalanta
Virgil van Dijk heads youthful Liverpool side to extra-time EFL Cup final win over Chelsea
PSG coach Luis Enrique says Kylian Mbappe will play 'when I want him'
Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture during Al Nassr win

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings