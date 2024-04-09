Venues announced for England's three-Test tour of New Zealand in late 2024

Venues announced for England's three-Test tour of New Zealand in late 2024
England will travel to New Zealand for a three-match Test series which begins on November 28th
AFP
New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday said that England's three-Test tour later this year will see matches at Christchurch, Wellington and Hamilton.

The first two of the three World Test Championship matches will be back-to-back at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, from November 28th and at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, from December 6th.

The third and final Test will be at Hamilton's Seddon Park beginning December 14th.

There were capacity crowds for the first three days of both of New Zealand's recent home Tests against Australia and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) hope the five-day games against England will also bring in fans in huge numbers.

"In the past there's often been a lot of talk in New Zealand about the popularity of Test cricket, without that translating into ticket sales," said NZC chief executive Scott Weenink.

"The difference over the past summer, and in terms of the upcoming Tests against England, is that the interest is being converted to bums on seats and is driving record viewership numbers.

"We're looking forward to that continuing."

New Zealand v England fixtures:

First Test: November 28th-December 2nd, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Second Test: December 6th-10th, Basin Reserve, Wellington

Third Test: December 14th-18th, Seddon Park, Hamilton

