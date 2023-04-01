England rest Anderson and Tongue for third Ashes test as Moeen and Wood included

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. England rest Anderson and Tongue for third Ashes test as Moeen and Wood included
England rest Anderson and Tongue for third Ashes test as Moeen and Wood included
James Anderson at Headingley
James Anderson at Headingley
Reuters
England have made three changes for the third Ashes test against Australia which begins in Headingley on Thursday with Moeen Ali (36), Chris Woakes (34) and Mark Wood (33) named in the side as the hosts look to overturn a 2-0 deficit in the series.

Fast bowlers James Anderson (40) and Josh Tongue (25) have been rested while vice-captain Ollie Pope (25) has been ruled out of the rest of the series after dislocating his shoulder, which requires surgery.

With Pope not in the squad, Harry Brook (24) will be promoted to number three.

Moeen came out of retirement for the first test but the spinner injured his finger, sitting out the second encounter at Lord's.

Wood was not picked for the first two tests and England will welcome his fiery pace while Woakes' all-round ability will give the hosts depth in their batting line-up.

Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker in tests (688) but he struggled to make an impact in the series with just three wickets in the first two matches.

Tongue made his test debut against Ireland last month where he impressed with a five-wicket haul in the second innings and made his Ashes bow at Lord's, where he took five in two innings.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.

Mentions
CricketEnglandAli MoeenWood MarkAnderson JamesTongue JoshWoakes ChrisPope OllieBrook HarryAustraliaBairstow JonnyThe Ashes
Related Articles
Injured Jofra Archer out of Ashes as Jonny Bairstow replaces Ben Foakes for Ireland test
England's Moeen Ali retained in squad for third Ashes Test
Starc and Cummins put Australia in control of second test as England falter with the bat
Show more
Cricket
Joe Root appeals for calm, predicts Jonny Bairstow backlash in Leeds
Australian spinner Todd Murphy braced for England assault in third Ashes Test
Former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar named India's new chairman of selectors
England to host Pakistan in 2024 ahead of T20 World Cup defence
England's Ollie Pope ruled out of Ashes series with dislocated shoulder
Updated
Stuart Broad 'amazed' Australia did not question controversial Jonny Bairstow appeal
Australian prime minister wades into Ashes sportsmanship as war of words wages on
Yorkshire to ramp up security measures for third Ashes test at Headingley
British Prime Minister Sunak accuses Australian cricketers over Bairstow dismissal
Australia's Nathan Lyon ruled out of rest of Ashes series due to calf tear
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: , Manchester United announce Mount, Arsenal close in on Rice deal
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Roger Federer wows Centre Court as Wimbledon pays tribute to tennis legend
Elena Rybakina says Roger Federer made her nervous, Carlos Alcaraz left jealous