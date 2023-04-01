England's Moeen Ali retained in squad for third Ashes Test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. England's Moeen Ali retained in squad for third Ashes Test
England's Moeen Ali retained in squad for third Ashes Test
Moeen Ali missed out at Lord's after picking up a blister on his bowling finger in the first Ashes test
Moeen Ali missed out at Lord's after picking up a blister on his bowling finger in the first Ashes test
Reuters
England all-rounder Moeen Ali (36) is in line to return to action having kept his place in the squad announced by the ECB for the third Ashes test starting at Headingley on Thursday.

Moeen did not play in the second test after suffering a finger blister and was replaced by Josh Tongue (25).

Rehan Ahmed (18), who was called up to the squad as a replacement for Moeen, drops out, while Matthew Potts (24) has not been recalled in the squad list released by the ECB on Sunday.

Batter Ollie Pope (25) keeps his place in the squad despite suffering with a shoulder injury.

Australia won an action-packed second Ashes test at Lord's on Sunday by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

England squad

Ben Stokes (Durham) Captain, Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Mentions
CricketThe AshesAli MoeenEnglandTongue JoshPope OllieAhmed RehanPotts MatthewAustralia
Related Articles
Starc and Cummins put Australia in control of second test as England falter with the bat
Updated
Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali in England team for second Ashes test
England spinner Moeen Ali winning fitness battle for third Ashes test
Show more
Cricket
After the booing, England and Australia captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy
Cummins admits Australia were worried but stayed patient to win after Stokes onslaught
England warrior Ben Stokes revives spirit of Headingley despite Ashes loss at Lord's
Inspired Stokes falls short as Australia win at Lord's and take a commanding 2-0 lead
Pathum Nissanka century earns Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup berth
Updated
Fired-up Ben Stokes gives England hope of unlikely victory after Bairstow controversy
West Indies' decline a long time coming, says former captain Brathwaite
I'd do it again and again, says brave Nathan Lyon after one-legged cameo
England up against it to win second Ashes test, but where there's Stokes there's hope
Wilting West Indies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time after Scotland loss
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool confirm the signing of Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai
Israel see off co-hosts Georgia on penalties to make U21 Euros semis
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Who are the dark horses who could spring a surprise at Wimbledon 2023?