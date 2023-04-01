England spinner Moeen Ali winning fitness battle for third Ashes test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. England spinner Moeen Ali winning fitness battle for third Ashes test
England spinner Moeen Ali winning fitness battle for third Ashes test
Moeen Ali trains at Lord's
Moeen Ali trains at Lord's
Reuters
England off-spinner Moeen Ali (36) should be fit to face Australia in the third test at Headingley with his finger injury healing well, according to bowling coach Jeetan Patel (43).

Moeen, recalled to the test squad after a back injury to Jack Leach (32), suffered a cut finger in the opening test at Edgbaston and was not selected for the ongoing Lord's clash.

"Fingers crossed that in the next couple of days, he gets to rest it and he gets to Headingley and he's ready to go," Patel said on Saturday.

"It was pretty disgusting at the end of the Edgbaston Test… we've tried to look after it as much as we can. It's looking in really good shape; it's healed really, really well."

Moeen's long absence from red ball cricket was the cause of his troubles at Edgbaston with the more pronounced seam on the Dukes cricket ball, cutting in to his knuckle.

"Mo hasn't bowled 30 overs (in a day) in a while and that was always going to be part of the risk of bringing him in," Patel said.

"But we knew that and he knew that - and he still said yes, and we still asked him. Is there a way to look after your fingers? Just bowl. It's probably the only way to do it."

Follow the second Ashes test with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketThe AshesAli MoeenEnglandPatel JeetanAustraliaLeach Jack
Related Articles
England coach Patel adamant Pope will play on after shoulder injury
Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali in England team for second Ashes test
England's Moeen fined 25% of match fee for using drying spray in Ashes test
Show more
Cricket
England set 371 to win second Ashes test after bowling out Australia for 279
Updated
Wilting West Indies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time after Scotland loss
Updated
'Bazball' under fire as England crumble at the hands of Australia in Ashes second Test
Khawaja puts England to the sword at Lord's as Australia lead by 221 at end of day three
Updated
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon diagnosed with 'significant calf strain'
Steve Smith rues Nathan Lyon injury: 'Hopefully I won't have to bowl too much'
'We're in a great position,' says England's Duckett after day two of second Ashes Test
Ben Duckett leads England's fightback against Australia on crazy second day at Lord's
Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged after disrupting play at Lord's
Steve Smith stamps his greatness on the game and record books with latest ton
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Timothy Weah joins up with Juve as Thuram heads to Inter
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Iga Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis due to illness as Wimbledon looms
Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson joins Chelsea from Villarreal