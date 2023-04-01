Suryakumar Yadav praises India’s attacking style in big win over South Africa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Twenty20 International
  4. Suryakumar Yadav praises India’s attacking style in big win over South Africa
Suryakumar Yadav praises India’s attacking style in big win over South Africa
Yadav scored a century in the win
Yadav scored a century in the win
Profimedia
India achieved their ambition of playing fearless cricket in their crushing 106-run victory over South Africa to share the three-match series 1-1 at The Wanderers on Thursday, captain Suryakumar Yadav (33) said.

After the first game of the series was washed out due to rain, India needed victory to square the series having lost by five wickets in the second game on Tuesday.

Boosted by their captain's excellent 100 from 56 balls and career-best bowling figures of 5-17 from birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav, they were comfortable winners.

“We wanted to play a fearless brand of cricket, to bat first, put big runs on the board and defend it,” captain Yadav said at the post-match presentation.

“The boys work hard day in, day out, and I am really happy they showed their quality to level the series.”

Yadav is ranked as the number one Twenty20 batter in the world and showed why as he hit eight huge sixes in a sparkling innings to lift India out of some early trouble.

“Whatever the situation, I just go out there and enjoy myself. Whether it is my day or not. It is always good to get three figures in a T20 game but most important is the team winning,” he said.

He played down an ankle injury that forced him from the field early in South Africa’s paltry reply of 95 to India’s total of 201 for seven in their 20 overs.

“It is not looking that bad. I can walk, so it is all good,” Yadav said.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram was not daunted by India’s mammoth total but felt the wicket changed character in the second innings.

“We weren’t too unhappy with that 200, to be honest, we thought it was chaseable,” he said.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get it done tonight. The pitch did get lower and slower. When they (India) were batting it looked like they could hit it anywhere.”

The teams start a three-match One-Day International series on Sunday at the same venue, before further matches in Gqeberha on Tuesday and Paarl next Thursday.

Mentions
CricketIndiaSouth AfricaTwenty20 International
Related Articles
India outclass South Africa to square Twenty20 series in Johannesburg
South Africa reach rain-reduced target to beat India as Reeza Hendricks stars
First Twenty20 between South Africa and India in Durban washed out
Show more
Cricket
King puts England to the sword as West Indies take 2-0 lead in T20 series
David Warner's ton silences critics as actions speak louder than words
Australia in control as Warner ton wears down Pakistan in series opener
Australian cricketer Cameron Green reveals chronic kidney disease
Cricket Corner: Aussie summer sparks into life as IPL franchises prepare to show might
Statements on shoes 'not political', says Khawaja as he fights Gaza message ban
England must put the brakes on big-hitting West Indies: Buttler
Pakistan look to be positive against strong Australia team
Most Read
Champions League roundup: PSG clinch last-16 spot in dramatic style, Porto go through
Champions League Round of 16: When is the draw and which teams have qualified?
UCL Team of the Week: Top marks for Porto's hero, Bellingham in a class of his own
Youthful Manchester City beat Crvena Zvezda to maintain perfect Champions League record

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings