'Underdogs' New Zealand vow to 'fight' in T20 series with Australia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Twenty20 International
  4. 'Underdogs' New Zealand vow to 'fight' in T20 series with Australia
'Underdogs' New Zealand vow to 'fight' in T20 series with Australia
Mitchell Santner is filling in as skipper for Kane Williamson, who is on paternity leave
Mitchell Santner is filling in as skipper for Kane Williamson, who is on paternity leave
AFP
Captain Mitchell Santner (32) vowed Tuesday that his "underdogs" New Zealand will put up a "fight" in their three-match Twenty20 home series against a full-strength Australia.

With the World Cup looming in June, the rivals will meet in front of a sell-out crowd in Wellington on Wednesday, followed by games in Auckland on Friday and Sunday.

New Zealand triumphed in their last meeting in the shortest format, by 89 runs in October 2022 in Sydney at the World Cup, but Australia have since lifted the 50-over World Cup and are coming off a 2-1 T20 series win over the West Indies.

"We're probably underdogs but we are used to that tag and don't think much of it," Santner told reporters.

"It's always a pretty cool time when the Aussies come over. You always want to challenge yourself against the best in the world, and they're up there for sure."

The Black Caps and Australia last met in a T20 series three years ago, with hosts New Zealand winning 3-2.

"It's special," Santner said. "We probably don't play Australia as much as we probably should, but the trans-Tasman clash is always good fun."

"Looking at their squad at the moment, they're a very, very good team with all bases covered," added the all-rounder.

"We’ve just got to do our thing, we've got our plans in place."

The tourists, captained by Mitchell Marsh, are at full strength.

David Warner, who recently retired from Test cricket, is 54 runs away from overtaking former captain Aaron Finch as Australia's all-time leading scorer in men's T20s.

New Zealand have rested world-class batsman Kane Williamson but added experienced seamer Trent Boult to their attack.

"We know how good they're going to be and how explosive their team is," Santner said of the Australians.

"So for us it's just about staying in for as long as we can and see what happens.

"We want to put up a good fight this series, then we can look forward after that."

The T20 series is followed by two Tests.

Mentions
CricketTwenty20 InternationalNew ZealandAustralia
Related Articles
David Warner not expecting affectionate farewell from New Zealand fans
Trent Boult returns for New Zealand T20 series against Australia
Cricket Corner: Bumrah goes bang as Jaiswal and Ravindra make statement scores
Show more
Cricket
England coach Brendon McCullum backs struggling Jonny Bairstow to come good
India's show of bench strength against England eases transition concerns
Former England captains tear into 'Bazball or bust' approach after heavy India loss
Rohit Sharma relishes India's massive Test win over England with 'young team'
England captain Stokes stands by 'Bazball' despite devastating loss to India
Unstoppable India crush England by 434 runs in Rajkot to go 2-1 up in series
Mitchell back in New Zealand squad for Australia Tests, Kuggeleijn replaces Jamieson
Jaiswal's rapid hundred puts India in charge against England on day three
Most Read
Image rights alone set to delay Mbappe's move to Real Madrid
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
Crystal Palace appoint highly-rated Oliver Glasner as new manager
OPINION: Jannik Sinner can reach the very top after rising to career-high ranking

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings