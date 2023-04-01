Zimbabwe Cricket suspends Madhevere and Mavuta over alleged drug use

Zimbabwe's Wessly Madhevere in action
Zimbabwe's Wessly Madhevere in action
All-rounders Wessly Madhevere (23) and Brandon Mavuta (26) have been suspended by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) pending a hearing after they allegedly tested positive for a banned recreational drug, officials said on Thursday.

Madhevere has played in 98 matches across all formats for Zimbabwe, his last a Twenty20 against Ireland on December 10th.

Mavuta featured in the last of his 26 internationals in a one-dayer against the same opponents on Sunday.

"Zimbabwe Cricket has with immediate effect suspended two Zimbabwe international players from all cricket activities, pending a hearing, for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules," ZC said in a statement.

"The concerned players, Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, both tested positive for a banned recreational drug in an out-of-competition case recorded during a recent in-house doping test."

The suspensions came a day after coach Dave Houghton resigned from his position ahead of a white-ball tour to Sri Lanka in January.

CricketTwenty20 InternationalMadhevere WesleyMavuta BrandonZimbabwe
