Sweden's prowess in women's cross-country skiing is continuing into the 2026/27 season, as Ebba Andersson topped an all-Swedish podium in the first event of the winter's FIS World Cup in Ruka, Finland.

Andersson took victory in the 10km individual classic, winning in a time of 25:19.4, over nine seconds clear of her compatriot Linn Svahn, who finished about a ski's length clear of Frida Karlsson who picked up the bronze and ensured a Swedish sweep of the podium.

Svahn and Karlsson were clear of Natalia Terentyeva - the Russian competing as an independent athlete - Norway's Heidi Weng and Finland's Johanna Matintalo, before Moa Ilar crossed the line to make it four Swedes home in the first seven of the 79-strong field.

The victory for Andersson is all the more impressive given the took a bad fall on an icy step the night before and hurt her back: "I slipped on the stairs leading down from the restaurant and landed squarely on my back. So I entered the competition with a bit of uncertainty," she said.

Asked if it hurt, she added: "Oh yes. I definitely felt that slipping and hitting my back on a steel edge wasn't ideal!"

The 29-year-old takes the first 100 points on offer and therefore leaders the distance and overall standings. The sprint classic race takes place on 28th October before the 20km freestyle mass start the following day.

Klaebo only third as Norway dominate men's race

For all of Sweden's strength on the women's side, Norway are just as dominant in men's cross-country, as is evident from not only a Norwegian one-two-three in the men's individual classic, but from taking the first six places in Ruka.

Martin Loewstroem Nyenget took victory in 22:09.0, just over 10 seconds clear of Andreas Fjorden Ree, while defending World Cup champion Johannes Hoesflot Klæbo could only manage third, 13 seconds down on the winner.

Lars Heggen, Mattis Stenshagen and Emil Iversen were the next trio over the line, before home favourite Niko Anttola of Finland finished in seventh, the best non-Norwegian in the race.