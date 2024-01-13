Returning Sancho helps Dortmund cruise past Darmstadt

Borussia Dortmund won their first away game in six in the Bundesliga as they beat Darmstadt 3-0 to return to fifth in the table.

Dortmund started on the front foot, and new signing Ian Maatsen almost grabbed an assist 20 minutes into his debut, but Julian Brandt could only volley his cross straight at birthday boy Marcel Schuhen.

However, the midfielder would have another opportunity to open the scoring moments later, and this time he took it. Brandt stroked the ball first time into the far corner after being put through by Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who had created the chances to some mazy dribbling from inside his own half. That was Brandt’s sixth Bundesliga goal this season and 13th goal contribution overall, highlighting his influence on his team.

Darmstadt did show glimpses of nice play in the first half and could have drawn level when top scorer Tim Skarke fired over unmarked at the back post following Luca Pfeiffer’s delightful cross, but the hosts ultimately went into the break behind. Pfeiffer then had a chance to score himself shortly into the second half, but his long-range effort was comfortably saved by Gregor Kobel.

The visitors were treated to the return of Jadon Sancho when he came on as a substitute, but it was Darmstadt who were pushing for the equaliser, and they almost found it after the hour mark when Kobel made a world-class save to deny Pfeiffer from close range after a flick-on from a corner. That seemed to wake Dortmund up, and Marcel Sabitzer saw his shot parried away by Schuhen moments later.

Then, after being released by Donyell Malen down the right, Sancho brought back fond memories by beating his man to cross for Marco Reus, who tapped home to secure all three points.

The German could have put the icing on the cake with a brace late on, but he was denied well by Schuhen from close range. Instead, Youssoufa Moukoko completed the scoring, adding a sweet third in stoppage time as he twisted and turned his defender before striking off the bar and into the back of the net.

The win is just Dortmund’s second in eight league matches, and will reignite belief that they can finish in the UEFA Champions League places for next season, while Darmstadt are still searching for their first Bundesliga victory since October and remain rock bottom.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Darmstadt - Borussia Dortmund player ratings Flashscore

Catch up on all the match stats with Flashscore here.