Dortmund CEO says Jadon Sancho 'has no problem with discipline'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Dortmund CEO says Jadon Sancho 'has no problem with discipline'
Dortmund CEO says Jadon Sancho 'has no problem with discipline'
Sancho has returned to Dortmund
Sancho has returned to Dortmund
AFP
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke shot down suggestions the returned Jadon Sancho (23) was difficult to manage, saying the England winger "has no problems with discipline".

Sancho was named on the bench for Dortmund's Bundesliga match away at Darmstadt on Saturday, having returned on Thursday on a six-month loan from Manchester United.

Speaking before the match with Sky Germany, the Dortmund chief said the club had few issues with Sancho, who spent four years at the Westfallenstadion from 2017 until 2021.

"Jadon has no problem with discipline" Watzke said, "I don't know who thought that up."

"The lad has a bit of a problem with his internal clock and can be a bit late from time to time."

Watzke said Sancho had retained his dribbling skills, calling him "a friend of the ball."

Watzke said he thought "some journalists seem to have him mixed up with(Ousmane) Dembele" who spent one season at the club before going on strike to force a move to Barcelona in 2017.

Sancho won the German Cup at the end of the 2021 season before moving to United for a fee of £73 million (85 million euros).

Sancho had been frozen out at United for most of the season after becoming involved in a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag, who said he had not applied himself in training.

The 23-year-old posted on social media in September that he had been made a "scapegoat" for the club's poor performances.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic hinted that Sancho would get some game time despite making the move just 48 hours ago, telling Sky "we hope that he can influence the game today".

Dortmund sit sixth, six points behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaSancho JadonDortmundManchester United
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund sign Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United
Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in talks over Jadon Sancho loan move
Editors' Picks: Football takes centre stage on massive weekend for clubs and countries
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Isco nets winner for Betis as Rennes upset Nice in Ligue 1
Updated
Ivory Coast kick off AFCON in style with comfortable win over Guinea Bissau
Five-star Inter pummel Monza to stretch league lead
Guardiola lauds returning De Bruyne and special Bobb after City's win over Newcastle
I am like Harry Potter for Roma fans, says Jose Mourinho ahead of AC Milan clash
Australia cruise past India in Asian Cup group opener, China and Syria held to draws
Updated
Kevin De Bruyne scores on return as Man City take three points at Newcastle
Brace for Berenguer as Athletic Bilbao take bragging rights in Basque Derby
Returning Sancho helps Dortmund cruise past Darmstadt
Most Read
Disgusted Ronnie O'Sullivan slams Masters venue Alexandra Palace as 'filthy'
Football Tracker: Isco nets winner for Betis as Rennes upset Nice in Ligue 1
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus keen on Henderson, Brighton closing in on Boca's Barco
Masters semi-finals confirmed after Mark Allen hits 147 against Mark Selby

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings