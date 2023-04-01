Borussia Dortmund sign Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on loan to boost defence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Borussia Dortmund sign Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on loan to boost defence
Borussia Dortmund sign Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on loan to boost defence
Ian Maatsen spent last season on loan with Burnley in the Championship
Ian Maatsen spent last season on loan with Burnley in the Championship
Reuters
Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal to sign defender Ian Maatsen (21) on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

The Dutch youth international made his Premier League debut last August and has made 12 appearances in the league this season.

"Because of our current squad situation we decided to act on the left back position this winter," Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl said. "Ian fits our profile with his strengths."

"He has a lot of pace, a strong left foot and can play various positions."

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up, Dortmund have struggled in the league and are currently in fifth place, 15 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen and six behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig, who occupy the last Champions League spot.

They have, however, advanced to the Champions League knockout stage where they face PSV Eindhoven - one of Maatsen's youth clubs - in the round of 16 next month.

The Bundesliga resumes later on Friday after a three-week winter break.

Follow Dortmund's clash against Darmstadt with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaMaatsen IanDortmundChelseaBayer LeverkusenRB LeipzigPSVTransfer News
Related Articles
Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy face off as Bayern host surprise package Stuttgart
Leaders Leverkusen out to stretch Bundesliga winning run against Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund sign Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United
Show more
Football
Hosts Ivory Coast face forward problems ahead of AFCON opener against Guinea Bissau
India ready to weather storm as Australia 'reach for the stars' at Asian Cup
Giuseppe Galderisi: Winning Serie A with Hellas Verona; backing Allegri
Fantasy Premier League: Wildcard a necessity with absentees and injuries?
Bruno Giordano: Garcia didn't fit in at Napoli; Italy must take Immobile to Euros
How TransferRoom helped Southampton pull off signing of Carlos Alcaraz
Joelinton out for minimum six weeks with injury admits Newcastle boss Eddie Howe
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, Man Utd keen on Brobbey
Updated
Sadiq latest Nigeria injury casualty ahead of AFCON, replaced by Onuachu
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, Man Utd keen on Brobbey
O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
Australian Open draw throws up a number of first-round heavyweight clashes
Who's Missing: The Premier League stars in AFCON and Asian Cup action

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings