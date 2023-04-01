PDC World Championship: Van Barneveld charges past Williams as Clayton progresses

A delightful afternoon of darts was on the menu at the PDC World Championship. Debutant Berry van Peer tried to advance by taking on Damon Heta and there was a clash between Jonny Clayton and Krzysztof Ratajski in between. Then it was the turn of five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld, who faced Jim Williams.

Catch up on all of Friday afternoon's action below.

In the second leg of the first set, both men threw their first 180 of the match. Van Peer was first on a finish and after misses from both sides, Van Peer used the advantage by breaking on and making it 2-0 in legs. With Heta on 36, Van Peer threw out 142 in his own third leg for the first set.

Heta v Van Peer PDC

In the first leg of the second set, there was a break chance for Van Peer on double 18, but Heta held his own and was out in 11 darts in the second leg for the break and 2-0.

Van Peer hit back in the third leg by breaking and also held his own fourth leg which meant leg five had to bring decision. In that, Heta was allowed to start, but did not find a treble in his first two innings. Van Peer was on 83 after nine arrows, saw Heta miss a dart on tops and finished 9 (S1, D4) for the second set.

Heta fights back

Heta managed to break ahead as early as the first leg of the third set and extended his lead to 2-0 in his own second leg. The third leg in a row became a reality from 97 for Heta, who took the third set in straight legs.

Van Peer struggled to find the treble and Heta took his fifth leg in a row by breaking Van Peer. Through misses by Heta, Van Peer managed to interrupt the Australian's sequence and break back for 2-1 in legs.

In his own fourth leg, Van Peer threw his sixth 180 of the match and forced a fifth and deciding leg. Heta started that leg with his seventh and eighth 180 of the match. It went wrong at arrow eight for a perfect leg, but in ten darts he did go out and put the score at 2-2 in sets.

Van Peer ran into trouble in his own third leg of the fifth and was broken after which Heta was allowed to start the fourth leg himself to win the set. Van Peer found too few trebles and Heta managed to keep his own leg, taking the set.

Van Peer resurrects

Van Peer had to look for a break in the sixth set and miraculously found it in the third leg after four misses by Heta and a 180 followed by a 108 finish. Van Peer started the fourth leg with two more 180s and was on 58 after nine arrows. He ran into no more problems and forced a seventh and deciding set.

Heta v Van Peer PDC

After four misses on the double for Van Peer, he was broken again in the first leg of the seventh set. Heta threw a 114-finish in the second leg and got to match point. From 104 came the first match dart for Heta and a turn later he missed three more, before Van Peer managed to hold his own third leg.

Van Peer went in search of the much-needed break and found five trebles in his first three innings. Heta stayed in the lead and threw out 151 for the win.

Heta will play Scott Williams in the last 16.

After a miss on tops by Ratajski in the first leg of the match, Clayton managed to get an immediate break ahead. A leg later, Ratajski hit tops and immediately broke back. The third leg also resulted in a break after Ratajski missed another double. By throwing out 126, Clayton became the first to keep his own leg and took the first set.

Clayton v Ratajski PDC

Helped by his first 180 of the match, Ratajski led by a break in the first leg of the second set and cashed in a leg later. Clayton opened the third leg with his third 180 of the match and found a connection.

Ratajski missed five set darts in the fourth leg and was broken back by Clayton, who got to start the fifth leg himself. After the Pole missed his sixth set arrow on the bullseye, the set still went to Clayton.

Set Ratajski

After Ratajski threw out 104 in his own first leg, he also took Clayton's second leg to make it 2-0 in legs again. In his own leg, he took the third leg in a row and with it the set.

Clayton started the fourth set by missing doubles, gave Ratajski a chance, but still managed to keep his own first leg. The Welshman grabbed a break in the fourth leg and won the set 3-1 in legs.

The first three legs of the fifth set went with the arrows and by throwing out 115, Ratajski took the set by breaking in the fourth leg.

Clayton v Ratajski PDC

Clayton just had to keep his own legs and at 2-1 ahead he missed his first match dart on the bullseye. He returned for 25 and hit his second match dart.

Clayton plays Rob Cross in the last 18.

Van Barneveld suffered an immediate blow in the first leg after Williams threw out 135 for the break, but after misses from the Welshman, Barney grabbed a break right back in the second leg. Williams continued to miss and Van Barneveld became the first to keep his own leg.

Williams managed to do the same in the fourth leg and a fifth leg had to bring a decision. Barney seemed uncomfortable, both men missed numerous doubles, but the Dutchman managed to keep his own fifth leg and won the first set.

Williams v Van Barneveld PDC

The first four legs of the second set went with the arrows and Williams was allowed to start the fifth leg to hold his own set. Williams did not get into trouble and levelled the score in the match.

Van Barneveld started to find the trebles a bit easier in the third set and led 2-0 in legs after a break. Throwing out 96, Barney also took the third leg and with it the set.

In the first leg of the fourth set, Van Barneveld immediately led by a break and won his fourth consecutive leg. Williams continued to miss a lot of dimes and Barney took his fifth and sixth leg in a row for 3-1 in sets.

Van Barneveld PDC

Barney took another break in the second leg of the fifth set and his eighth won leg in a row put the Dutchman on match point. Van Barneveld got six arrows for 142 and missed his first two match darts in his second turn.

A turn later, he threw away another handful of match darts and saw Williams grab a break back. A leg later, Williams forced a fifth leg, which Van Barneveld was allowed to start. From 50, the seventh match dart did hit (D8).

Van Barneveld will play Luke Littler in the last 16.