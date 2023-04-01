BetMGM Premier League key dates and times: All you need to know

The BetMGM Premier League returns with another all-star cast as eight of the top players from the world of darts compete in a series of one-night events throughout the regular season.

Luke Humphries (28) and Luke Littler (17) will lock horns in a repeat of the World Championship final on the BetMGM Premier League opening night on February 1st, with former world champions Michael van Gerwen (34) and Michael Smith (33) also duking it out.

Other participants include Peter Wright (53), Rob Cross (33), Gerwyn Price (38) and Nathan Aspinall (32).

The BetMGM Premier League sees eight of the darts' top stars battling it out in 16 mini-events, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs.

A £10,000 bonus is on offer to each night's winner.

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen PDC

Ranking points will also be awarded each night - with five to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists - to form the league table from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs at London's O2 on Thursday, May 23rd.

Follow all the BetMGM Premier League action as it happens with Flashscore.

Check out all the key dates and times below:

2024 BetMGM Premier League Fixtures

Night One - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Thursday, February 1st

Peter Wright v Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price v Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith

Luke Littler v Luke Humphries

Night Two - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Thursday, February 8th

Nathan Aspinall v Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler v Rob Cross

Luke Humphries v Peter Wright

Night Three - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Thursday, February 15th

Rob Cross v Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall v Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price v Luke Littler

Night Four - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Thursday, February 22nd

Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross v Luke Humphries

Peter Wright v Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen

Night Five - Westpoint, Exeter

Thursday, February 29th

Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

Luke Littler v Michael Smith

Night Six – The Brighton Centre, Brighton

Thursday, March 7th

Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross v Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall v Luke Littler

Michael Smith v Peter Wright

Night Seven - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Thursday, March 14th

Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries v Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler

Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall

Night Eight - 3Arena, Dublin

Thursday, March 21st

Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven

Night Nine - SSE Arena, Belfast

Thursday, March 28th

Luke Humphries v Luke Littler

Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross v Peter Wright

Night 10 - AO Arena, Manchester

Thursday, April 4th

Nathan Aspinall v Rob Cross

Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith v Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Night 11 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Thursday, April 11th

Peter Wright v Luke Humphries

Rob Cross v Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall

Night 12 - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam

Thursday, April 18th

Michael Smith v Luke Littler

Rob Cross v Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright v Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Humphries

Night 13 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Thursday, April 25th

Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall

Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith v Rob Cross

Night 14 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

Thursday, May 2nd

Peter Wright v Michael Smith

Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries

Night 15 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thursday, May 9th

Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler v Peter Wright

Luke Humphries v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith

Night 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Thursday, May 16th

Fixtures confirmed following Night 15

Play-Offs - The O2, London

Thursday, May 23rd

Semi-Finals TBD

Final TBD