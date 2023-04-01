BetMGM Premier League key dates and times: All you need to know

Luke Humphries (28) and Luke Littler (17) will lock horns in a repeat of the World Championship final on the BetMGM Premier League opening night on February 1st, with former world champions Michael van Gerwen (34) and Michael Smith (33) also duking it out.
Other participants include Peter Wright (53), Rob Cross (33), Gerwyn Price (38) and Nathan Aspinall (32).
The BetMGM Premier League sees eight of the darts' top stars battling it out in 16 mini-events, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs.
A £10,000 bonus is on offer to each night's winner.
Ranking points will also be awarded each night - with five to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists - to form the league table from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs at London's O2 on Thursday, May 23rd.
Follow all the BetMGM Premier League action as it happens with Flashscore.
Check out all the key dates and times below:
2024 BetMGM Premier League Fixtures
Night One - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
Thursday, February 1st
Gerwyn Price v Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith
Night Two - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
Thursday, February 8th
Nathan Aspinall v Michael van Gerwen
Night Three - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Thursday, February 15th
Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright
Nathan Aspinall v Luke Humphries
Night Four - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Thursday, February 22nd
Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall
Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen
Night Five - Westpoint, Exeter
Thursday, February 29th
Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright
Night Six – The Brighton Centre, Brighton
Thursday, March 7th
Rob Cross v Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall v Luke Littler
Night Seven - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Thursday, March 14th
Luke Humphries v Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler
Night Eight - 3Arena, Dublin
Thursday, March 21st
Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven
Night Nine - SSE Arena, Belfast
Thursday, March 28th
Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price
Night 10 - AO Arena, Manchester
Thursday, April 4th
Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith v Luke Humphries
Night 11 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Thursday, April 11th
Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall
Night 12 - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam
Thursday, April 18th
Peter Wright v Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen v Luke Humphries
Night 13 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Thursday, April 25th
Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall
Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen
Night 14 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
Thursday, May 2nd
Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross
Night 15 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Thursday, May 9th
Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price
Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith
Night 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Thursday, May 16th
Fixtures confirmed following Night 15
Play-Offs - The O2, London
Thursday, May 23rd
Semi-Finals TBD
Final TBD