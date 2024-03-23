Denmark and Switzerland draw blanks in feisty stalemate

Denmark failed to win at Parken for the first time since November 2022 as the Red and Whites were held to a 0-0 international friendly draw against Switzerland.

The hosts had the majority of the ball from kick-off but had little to show for it in the final third, with Yussuf Poulsen - the match-winner when these nations last met in 2019 - unable to find his scoring touch following a wayward early header.

The Danes continued to probe the rigid Swiss backline and eventually threatened when Silvan Widmer tripped Rasmus Hojlund inside the area, only for a VAR check to decide there were no grounds to award a spot-kick.

Switzerland, meanwhile, rarely crossed the halfway line in the opening half-hour. Still, the visitors had the best chance to open the scoring as Ruben Vargas’ corner found Remo Freuler, but his tame effort needed more power to trouble the experienced Kasper Schmeichel, who was making his 100th international appearance.

More Rossocrociati openings came after the break, and Vargas came within inches of his third international goal in four matches, wriggling into the penalty area before shooting into the side netting. In response, Kasper Hjulmand’s outfit regained control once more and nearly took the lead through Christian Eriksen’s 25-year free-kick that substitute goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo, who replaced the injured Yann Sommer in the first half, parried to safety.

Hojlund was next to try his luck from a tight angle inside the penalty area, but the Manchester United striker fired over the crossbar.

Ultimately, Denmark couldn’t make their possessional dominance count, and Hjulmand will be desperate to address a lack of threat in front of goal, with his side failing to score in back-to-back internationals for the first time since 2020.

Switzerland, on the other hand, will have to improve on six draws from their last eight to be competitive at the UEFA European Championships finals this summer.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ruben Vargas (Switzerland)

