Duane Vermeulen aims to finish Springbok career on a high

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Duane Vermeulen aims to finish Springbok career on a high
Duane Vermeulen aims to finish Springbok career on a high
Vermeulen is aiming for victory at his final World Cup
Vermeulen is aiming for victory at his final World Cup
Reuters
Duane Vermeulen (37) almost quit international rugby after South Africa’s World Cup win in Japan in 2019, but four years on the man nicknamed ‘Thor’ is back for their title defence and looking to “finish on a high”.

The number eight remains a key weapon in the Springboks’ armoury but had to be persuaded to carry on after his man of the match performance to beat England in the 2019 final, and since then has fought through several injury issues.

He conceded that in the wake of the Japan win, France 2023 was not on his radar.

"To be really honest, no," he told reporters on Tuesday. “Just before I joined Ulster (in 2021) I was in a tough spot, the body was acting up. I thought maybe I should have called it (international retirement) back in 2019. But the coaches reassured me to play on.

“Mobility and flexibility get harder as you get older and you watch the young guys in the reviews and think, ‘jeez, I better catch up’ and I’ve worked at it and now my mobility is better than some the young guys.

It’s that last bit of energy that's in you and you want to push and finish on a high, so that's where I am at the moment."

Vermeulen will vie with Jasper Wiese to start in South Africa’s World Cup Pool B opener against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday. With world number one Ireland in their pool, the loser of that game faces a tough road to the quarter-finals.

"It’s the start of your World Cup campaign, so there’s probably a bit of pressure on everyone to produce, but it also depends on how you see pressure or how you handle pressure,” Vermeulen said.

"You want to start well. That’s the same for every single team – hopefully we can achieve that."

The burly loose-forward is a key man in organising the Springboks’ defence, which will be tested by mercurial Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell.

"Scotland love to play on quick ball and Finn Russell is the kingpin in that position,” Vermeulen said.

"He's a magician with ball in hand. He's got a massive playbook in his head and is just a fantastic individual player.

"It’s a guy we really have to sit down and have video sessions (on) and have a look at what he does."

Mentions
Rugby UnionSouth AfricaVermeulen Duane
Related Articles
Relieved coach Nienaber hails Springbok defensive effort in Argentina victory
Boks go into the unknown against Eddie Jones’s Australia in Rugby Championship opener
Scotland undaunted by Springbok challenge in World Cup opener
Show more
Rugby Union
France wary of New Zealand threat ahead of curtain raiser
Trio ruled out of Ireland's World Cup opener against Romania
Curry set to start in England's World Cup opener against Argentina
World Cup Power Rankings: France favourites, England in trouble
Remembering 2003 and the drop goal heard around the world
Snubbed Wallaby Hooper keeping fit in hope of World Cup chance
New Zealand's Jordie Barrett doubt for World Cup opener
Australia ready to match powerful Georgian forward game
Borthwick: England chances at World Cup written off too soon
Most Read
US Open fan ejected for using 'most famous Hitler phrase'
United States and Serbia cruise into World Cup semi-finals
Serbia's Simanic has kidney removed after injury at World Cup
Team of the Week: Ronaldo and Haaland show class again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings