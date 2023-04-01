Scotland undaunted by Springbok challenge in World Cup opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Scotland undaunted by Springbok challenge in World Cup opener
Scotland undaunted by Springbok challenge in World Cup opener
Scotland are in Group B with South Africa and Ireland
Scotland are in Group B with South Africa and Ireland
Reuters
Scotland will not be daunted when they face defending champions South Africa in their opening Pool B fixture at the Rugby World Cup and know exactly what to expect from the Springboks in Marseille on Sunday, lock Scott Cummings (26) said.

The duo are in a group that also includes world number one Ireland, and with only two sides advancing to the quarter-finals, neither can afford a slip-up in game one.

There has been much talk about the Springboks’ ‘Bomb Squad’, forwards who come off the bench in the second half to keep the team’s intensity and physicality high for the full 80 minutes.

Cummings knows they will be a big challenge for Scotland, but says they have plans to counter it.

"We are excited for that first game," Cummings told reporters on Monday.

"South Africa are playing well. We know how they play, they play their (own) style. We know what’s coming. There are things we are trying to get up on that.

"It’s a massive game, first game of the tournament against the last tournament’s champions."

The Boks have great depth through their squad, allowing them to use their bench effectively, but Cummings believes the same can be said for Scotland these days.

"We’re happy with the depth of the team, there’s real quality of players," he said.

"One of the strengths is there isn’t much drop-off when certain players don’t play. There is always someone ready to step in and represent the jersey well.

"Whatever my job is in the team I’ll do it to the best of my ability whether that’s being on the bench, whether it’s starting or whether it is not playing but helping the team out."

Ireland and South Africa may be many people’s favourites to emerge from the pool, but Cummings says the underdog tag is something Scotland are used to.

"It’s a tough pool we are in and we are going to come up against a lot of tough teams in the next couple of weeks," he said.

"But we’re excited about it. You’re going to have to beat the best teams at some point so why not try and do it in the groups.

"A big team we’re playing, like South Africa... it’s going to be a massive challenge but we’re not going to shy away from it."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupScotlandCummings ScottSouth Africa
Related Articles
South Africa coach expects fine margins to decide World Cup
Romania aim to be hang tough on World Cup return
Scotland banking hopes on Finn Russell’s talent
Show more
Rugby Union
Borthwick: England chances at World Cup written off too soon
Italy already singing as they arrive for World Cup
Chalureau denies racism as France gear up for All Blacks clash
Authorities back decision to pick France player convicted over racism
France beef up security to deliver safe World Cup
Wallabies surprise Fines-Leleiwasa eyes World Cup chance
Chile take flight into the unknown at first World Cup
Gatland backs Wales to do 'something special' at Rugby World Cup
Samoa add finesse to power for ninth World Cup campaign
Most Read
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed due to flood risk
Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock
United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings