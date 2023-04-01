Dutch court sentences Spartak Moscow player Quincy Promes to 18 months for stabbing cousin

Promes has lived in Russia since 2021
Reuters
A Dutch court has sentenced Spartak Moscow forward Quincy Promes (31) in absentia to 18 months in jail for assault, in connection with a fight in 2020 in which he stabbed a cousin in the knee.

Dutch broadcaster RTL reported that Promes will appeal the charge, citing his lawyer.

Promes is currently living in Moscow and it is not certain he will return to the Netherlands. He was asked to do so for his trial but remained in Russia.

As the two countries don't have an extradition treaty, he can stay there and continue with his career at Spartak, but will be arrested if he does enter his home country.

Last month prosecutors charged the winger additionally with drug trafficking.

Promes previously played for Ajax and the Dutch national team.

