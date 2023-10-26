Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove

Edoardo Bove celebrates his opener for Roma
Edoardo Bove celebrates his opener for Roma
Roma kept up their 100% UEFA Europa League (UEL) group stage record for 2023/24, with two goals inside the opening 20 minutes giving them a relatively comfortable victory over an outclassed Slavia Prague.

Bitter memories of an extra-time goal from Jiri Vavra, which knocked Roma out of the 1995/96 UEFA Cup in the most recent game, were reflected by a hostile pre-game atmosphere.

But Roma’s current crop wasted no time in avenging their predecessors, as a first-minute move saw Stephan El Shaarawy feed Edoardo Bove, who lined up and smashed an incredible shot from outside the box into the far corner of a helpless Ales Mandous’ net.

Significantly, that was Bove’s third successive goal to act as an opener, and a dream start only got better for La Lupa in the 17th minute, as a mistake from Slavia allowed Roma to plot a move forward from the back, and El Shaarawy used his pace to turn his marker and play Romelu Lukaku through the lines with a clever flick.

The Belgian charged in on goal like the ever-powerful bull he is, and fired high into the net at the near post with his left foot, keeping up his 100% scoring record in the UEL group stage.

Lukaku continued to be a thorn in Slavia’s side up to half-time, leaving the Czechs somewhat grateful to be trailing only 2-0 at the break, despite seeing a low Mick van Buren shot palmed just wide by Mile Svilar. 

And while there was no repeat of Roma’s rambunctious start early in the second half, the tempo of passing in both camps remained as constant as ever, with El Shaarawy rattling the Slavia bar after a pass across goal from Zeki Celik, and Slavia’s Ivan Schranz firing over in what had been the visitors’ best chance up to that point.

With one eye perhaps focused on Sunday’s daunting San Siro trip to face Inter Milan, Roma grew content to let Slavia have more possession, while restricting the Czechs to pot shots on goal. In truth, there was never any real doubt about Roma’s third win from three UEL outings, as they racked up a sixth straight victory overall.

Their perfect home record against Czech sides also remains intact, and though Slavia ultimately paid for their early sloppiness, they are still five points clear in second, after Servette and Sheriff Tiraspol ground out a 1-1 draw elsewhere.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma)

Roma - Slavia Prague player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Other Europa League results (21:00 CET kick-off)

Group B

Brighton 2 Ajax 0

Group E

Liverpool 5 Toulouse 1

Royale Union SG 2 LASK 1

Group F

Panathinaikos 1 Rennes 2

Group G

Sherrif Tiraspol 1 Servette 1

Group H

Bayer Leverkusen 5 Qarabag 1

