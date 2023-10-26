Europa League roundup: Marseille earn first win of campaign against AEK Athens

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Europa League roundup: Marseille earn first win of campaign against AEK Athens
Europa League roundup: Marseille earn first win of campaign against AEK Athens
Vitinha wheels away after scoring for Marseille
Vitinha wheels away after scoring for Marseille
AFP
AEK Athens’ miserable run against French opposition stretched to one win in 20 matches thanks to a 3-1 defeat against Marseille, as the side from the South of France secured their first win of the UEFA Europa League campaign.

You never quite know what to expect from Marseille under Gennaro Gattuso, so the early stages were widely dominated by plenty of tippy-tappy football, with both sides feeling each other out. Marseille were arguably the brighter of the two, and it was them who settled quicker, carving out the first real sighting of goal midway through the first half.

The Olympians probably wouldn’t have picked anyone other than Iliman Ndiaye for it to fall to, but his wicked strike was repelled at the near post by Cican Stankovic.

Pressure did eventually pay for Marseille, but their opener was shrouded in controversy. The Orange Velodrome erupted when Jonathan Clauss laid the ball on a plate for Vitinha, but there were huge doubts as to whether it would stand with Domagoj Vida left in a heap on the floor. But after a lengthy VAR review, Marseille were given the green light to celebrate.

The home side’s luck really was in with VAR this evening, as another decision went in their favour before the break, with an offside call against Steven Zuber denying AEK from going into the break on level terms.

That only proved to be a temporary reprieve for the hosts though, as AEK finally got some luck of their own after the break. Petros Mantalos’s cut-back found the unmarked Orbelín Pineda, and after his initial miscued strike fell favourably back to his feet, he made no mistake in slamming home the equaliser.

What happened next though, few would’ve predicted. AEK were the masters of their own downfall, and when Cican Stankovic gave the ball away to Vitinha in his own box, not only did he bring him down in the area, he was dismissed for his troubles. They say bad things come in threes, and they did here too as Amine Harit dispatched the resulting penalty.

AEK shot themselves in the foot again shortly after when Nordin Amrabat felled Renan Lodi in the area, with Jordan Veretout the man to dispatch from the spot this time around.

Even with a two-goal cushion, Marseille refused to take their foot off the gas and thought they’d added a fourth through Ismaïla Sarr, but even an offside call couldn’t take the shine off what was an otherwise perfect evening for Marseille in their quest to reach the knockouts.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vitinha (Marseille)

Marseille - AEK Athens player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Other Europa League results (18:45 CET)

Make sure to click on each link from the game to read our dedicated reports.

Group A

Olympiacos Piraeus 2 West Ham 1

TSC 1 Freiburg 3

Group C

Aris 0 Real Betis 1

Sparta Prague 0 Rangers 0

Group D

Rakow 1 Sporting 1

Sturm Graz 2 Atalanta 2

Group H

Molde 5 Hacken 1

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueAEK
Related Articles
Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and AEK Athens fined by UEFA for crowd trouble
Inexperience cost Brighton on European debut, says Roberto De Zerbi
Europa League roundup: Ajax and Marseille unable to be separated in six-goal thriller
Show more
Football
Unai Emery has turned Villa Park into a fortress and he plans to keep it that way
Football Tracker: Girona and Spurs look to continue their scintillating form
Updated
Juventus focusing on top-four finish despite chance to go top, says Allegri
FIFA ratifies 10-month worldwide ban for Newcastle's Tonali over betting scandal
Updated
Everton's Dyche keen to tune out noise of possible points deduction and focus on West Ham
Controversial African 'Super League' gets underway with FIFA's full blessing
Bellingham fit and ready for Clasico, Ancelotti says ahead of vital clash
Goals will come but Manchester United are hard to beat, says Ten Hag
Arsenal could be without forward Gabriel Jesus for weeks, says Mikel Arteta
OPINION: Kalvin Phillips has wasted the opportunity of a lifetime at Manchester City
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings