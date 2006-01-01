Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Ex-England cricketer Thorpe's family confirm he took his own life

Ex-England cricketer Thorpe's family confirm he took his own life

Thorpe passed away earlier this month
Thorpe passed away earlier this monthProfimedia
Graham Thorpe's wife Amanda has revealed the former England cricketer took his own life after battling depression and anxiety for several years.

Aged just 55, Thorpe's death in August plunged the cricket world into mourning for the popular star.

He enjoyed an impressive England career as an elegant batsman between 1993 and 2005, before spending 12 years in various coaching roles.

But Thorpe was hospitalised in May 2022 and declared "seriously ill".

Amanda Thorpe has now revealed in an interview with The Times that the former Surrey player attempted suicide two years ago before taking his own life earlier this month.

"Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better. He was so unwell in recent times and he really did believe that we would be better off without him and we are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life," Amanda Thorpe told The Times.

"For the past couple of years, Graham had been suffering from major depression and anxiety. This led him to make a serious attempt on his life in May 2022, which resulted in a prolonged stay in an intensive care unit."

The left-hander featured in 100 Test matches and 82 one-day internationals for England, scoring over 9,000 runs for his country, including 16 Test hundreds.

But he was unable to overcome his mental health battle despite the support of his family and doctors.

"Despite glimpses of hope and of the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times got very severe. We supported him as a family and he tried many, many treatments but unfortunately none of them really seemed to work," Amanda Thorpe said.

"Graham was renowned as someone who was very mentally strong on the field and he was in good physical health. But mental illness is a real disease and can affect anyone."

Mentions
CricketEngland
Related Articles
England captain Ben Stokes a doubt for Sri Lanka series after suffering injury in The Hundred
Former England batsman and coach Graham Thorpe dies aged 55
England part ways with white-ball head coach Mott, Trescothick appointed as interim
Show more
Cricket
Wellalage stars as Sri Lanka hammer India to clinch three-match ODI series
South Africa coach Conrad backs big hitting Stubbs at number three in test side
Vandersay's stunning six wickets help Sri Lanka sink India in second ODI
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga out of India series with hamstring injury
Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka strikes as ODI against India ends in tie
Rohit Sharma faces selection dilemma as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant eye India keeper role
Afghanistan to host South Africa in three ODIs in Sharjah
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: De Ligt undergoing United medical, Chelsea's Omorodion move collapsing
Paris Olympics LIVE: Games come to a close as USA and China shine
Robin van Persie's coaching debut ends in defeat as Heerenveen lose at Ajax
Sergi Roberto leaves Barcelona after 14 seasons with the club

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings