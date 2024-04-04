EXCLUSIVE: USA U19 coach Michael Nsien confident he could lead Nigeria to World Cup semis

Michael Nsien (43), the coach of the United States of America under-19s, is confident in his ability to not only secure Nigeria's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but also to guide them to a historic semi-final berth.

The Nigeria Football Federation is in search of a new head coach to lead the revamped Super Eagles with the former FC Tulsa tactician among the candidates shortlisted to succeed Jose Peseiro, who departed following the Africa Cup of Nations held in Cote d’Ivoire.

Nsien, with 17 years of coaching experience and holding both a U.S. Soccer Pro License and a UEFA "A" License, displays assurance in his potential and delineates his immediate objectives should he be chosen, particularly considering the global football showpiece will be co-hosted by, Canada, Mexico and United States.

He told Flashscore in an exclusive interview: “Leading Nigeria to the semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has to be the goal, we saw Morocco reach that level. Nigeria, as a nation, holds the potential to assert dominance in African football. So, there are no limitations to what we can achieve.

Nsien is looking to take Nigeria to a World Cup semi AFP

"With the World Cup being held in the United States, the conditions are excellent. I believe I can enhance the experience for the players by providing additional details. I have a strong team on the ground to ensure that the necessary support will be ready for the players. They would bring out their resources to ensure their success.

“When it comes to the players' talent, we boast two of the top ten strikers globally. Additionally, we've recently unearthed a promising goalkeeper who demonstrates continual improvement at any level. Considering the overall structure and talent profile across all positions, we are poised for success.

"We simply need to field the players and ensure they complement each other without detracting from each other's strengths. We'll prioritize players with superior abilities and utilize their skills to enhance the team's overall performance.”

A grand plan for players within the Nigerian league

In recent years, there has been a trend of prioritizing players from foreign leagues over talents from the Nigerian top flight. This bias is evident in the country's participation in the last two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, where only one NPFL star was included in the Super Eagles' squad.

Nsien is committed to providing opportunities for talented local players to compete for spots on the senior national team.

He continued: "I'm currently in Nigeria, and being here feels great. I've reiterated multiple times that players from the local league deserve opportunities in the senior team. It not only inspires them but also gives hope to other players aspiring to represent the Super Eagles.

“When these players return to their clubs, it elevates their performance and boosts the profile of the NPFL and its leagues as a whole. I suggest considering at least three players, provided they meet the required standard for the team.

“I'm committed to making significant efforts in this regard and will attend NPFL matches personally to identify players suitable for the senior team.”

Fond memories with the Nigerian U23 team

Few know that Coach Nsien once represented Nigeria at the youth level, playing for the U23 squad. Despite the team's failure to qualify for the 2004 Athens Olympics, where they finished third in a group alongside Senegal, Egypt, and Tunisia, the former Portland Timbers defender cherishes remarkable memories of his time with the Dream Team.

He recounted, "While I was in Tulsa on a break from college, I had an encounter with James Peters, who is well-known for his long tenure with the national team. He was pursuing a master's degree in Oklahoma at the time.

“Observing my training, he suggested I should train in Nigeria to gain valuable experience. I took his advice, and my time in Nigeria turned out to be very rewarding. Despite contracting malaria during the camp, which was unexpected, I have no regrets about that experience.

"My first roommate was Victor Ezeji, who was not only a great player but also a wonderful person. He introduced me to the group and made me feel like I was part of it. We had many games in the north, which provided me with an opportunity to explore a part of the country I hadn't seen before."

What is next for Nigeria and NFF?

The Nigeria Football Federation is expected to announce Jose Peseiro’s replacement later this month as the qualification for the FIFA World Cup is set to commence in less than two months.

The Super Eagles will host South Africa on June 2 before travelling to Stade de l'Amitie, Cotonou, where they will face Benin Republic's Squirrels.

Former manager Jose Peseiro with star striker Victor Osimhen AFP

The three-time African champions failed to qualify for the global football showpiece in 2022 following a loss to arch-rivals Ghana in the play-off round.

Nigeria's best performance at the World Cup remains reaching the Round of 16, achieved in 1994 (USA), 1998 (France), and 2014 (Brazil).