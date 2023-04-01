Family mourns shocking death of Kenya's marathon prodigy Kelvin Kiptum

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Family mourns shocking death of Kenya's marathon prodigy Kelvin Kiptum
Family mourns shocking death of Kenya's marathon prodigy Kelvin Kiptum
Kelvin Kiptum celebrates after finishing in a world record time of 2:00:35 to win the Chicago Marathon
Kelvin Kiptum celebrates after finishing in a world record time of 2:00:35 to win the Chicago Marathon
Reuters
Kelvin Kiptum's devastated wife had been looking forward to watching him try to become a marathon legend as the first athlete under two hours. Now she is wondering how to tell their two children that their father was killed in a car accident.

Sobbing next to her in the village where they all lived, Kiptum's father is desolate that his only child has died, and with him, the hopes for a better life for the family.

Police said the athlete lost control of the vehicle he was driving and veered off the road into a ditch, travelling for about 60 metres along it before crashing into a large tree in Kenya's Rift Valley. The 24-year-old's coach was also killed.

"He hoped to run in sub two hours. He was working hard and sometimes I told him he trained too much and when the time comes he will be too tired but he would so 'no, it is fine' and that he is supposed to go 10 laps," his wife, Asenath Cheruto Rotich, told Citizen TV in Chepsamo, the village in the county of Elgeyo Marakwet where the family lives.

"I used to tell him to rest on Sundays, but he would refuse. We had planned to go with him to Rotterdam in April. And now it is not possible," she said of the attempt on the almost mythic milestone.

Kiptum's rise to world marathon sensation from barefoot cattle herder was meteoric.

Kelvin Kiptum celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the London Marathon
Reuters

He ran only three marathons. In his 2022 debut in Valencia, he not only won the race but also clocked the fastest debut time ever. In 2023, after setting a new course record in London, he went on to make marathon history in Chicago, winning in 2 hours and 35 seconds to beat compatriot Eliud Kipchoge's previous world record by more than 30 seconds.

After Rotterdam, Kiptum was hoping to make his Olympic debut in Paris this summer.

His father Samson Cheruyot, a farmer, said Kiptum was confident he would transform his family's lives with his sudden fame, race winnings and the subsequent lucrative sponsorship deals with companies, including Nike, in the United States and Europe.

"He told me that the white man will come to build us a house and buy us a car, that is what we talked about," Cheruyot said in Swahili. "I don't have another child, my wife had problems having more children after him and the hospital told us to keep it like that (and not try for more children)."

"So we lived like that. At the moment I don't know what to say, now everyone is looking at me, we don't know what to do," he said.

Kiptum's wife appealed to the government to help her look after their children, aged seven and four. "He loved his kids, I don't even know what I will tell them. He was so loving and caring, I am just asking them (the government) to help me," she said.

Mentions
AthleticsKiptum KelvinOlympic Games
Related Articles
Kelvin Kiptum: Trail blazer and eternal marathon star
World marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in road accident
Updated
Mexico withdraws bid for 2036 Summer Olympic Games citing tough competition
Show more
Athletics
Safety worries for Paris balconies ahead of Olympics this summer
Pair of world indoor records including Britain's Kerr at Millrose Games
Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to retire after Paris Olympics
Medal winners at Paris Olympics to take piece of Eiffel Tower home
World 5,000m silver medallist Mo Katir suspended for doping test violation
Emmanuel Macron hits Paris 2024 countdown button with 200 days to go
Most Read
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Africa Cup of Nations: A to Z of an unforgettable tournament
AFCON Team of the Tournament: Nigeria dominate defence, Ivorians sparkle further forward
Toni Kroos says boos in Saudi Arabia only show his criticisms were correct

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings