Femke Bol breaks own 400m indoor world record at Dutch championships

Femke Bol (C) celebrates with compatriots Lieke Klaver (l) and Eveline Saalberg after her world record victory
Femke Bol (C) celebrates with compatriots Lieke Klaver (l) and Eveline Saalberg after her world record victory
AFP
Femke Bol (23) broke her own indoor 400-metre world record on Sunday as she recorded a time of 49.24 seconds in the Dutch championships in Apeldoorn.

Bol, the double world champion outdoors at 400m hurdles, improved her own record set at the same venue last year by two-hundredths of a second.

She had demonstrated she was in the form for fast times by opening her season with 49.69 seconds in Metz before going even faster in Lievin last week with 49.63 seconds.

She is the hot favourite to win the 400m at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow in two weeks' time.

Lieke Klaver showed that the Netherlands are in contention for gold and silver in that event by smashing her personal best with a time of 50.10 seconds to become the second fastest indoor performer of the year.

