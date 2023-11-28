Atletico cruise into last 16 with convincing win over Feyenoord

Atletico Madrid still remain unbeaten in this season's Champions League
AFP
Atletico Madrid booked their place in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) knockout stages with a 3-1 win at Feyenoord on Diego Simeone’s 100th game in charge in the competition.

The hosts started the first half brightly, as Yankuba Minteh threatened to score twice inside the opening eight minutes, before Atletico came into their own. UCL top scorer Alvaro Morata should have extended his tally to six goals when Justin Bijlow denied him from a one-on-one, and also glanced a free header wide at the back post from Rodrigo Riquelme’s cross.

Atletico’s opener did not come from their own means, as Lutsharel Geertruida chested into his own net following confusion in the box from a corner. The defender had the chance to amend his error later in the half, but could only head straight at Jan Oblak from Feyenoord’s own corner.

Antoine Griezmann had a quiet first period, but was involved straight away in the second. His delicate effort was well-saved by Bijlow at his near post, as he was denied his fifth UCL goal this campaign.

One man who has not been short of goals this season is Santiago Gimenez, and so it was a surprise when the Mexican air-kicked Quilindschy Hartman’s cross after Feyenoord won the ball high in Atletico’s half.

Before the hour mark, Arne Slot’s side would be punished for lackluster finishing again. The visitors doubled their lead through a wonderful piece of improvisation from Mario Hermoso, who looped a volley over Bijlow from a tight angle.

However, just as it looked like Atletico were heading for their first clean sheet in seven UCL away matches, Feyenoord struck back with 13 minutes of normal time to play. 

Mats Wieffer headed home from a corner to spark new life in Rotterdam, but unfortunately that hope did not last long.

It was not Gimenez’s night, and the man with 18 goals this term headed into his own net from a cross to ensure the visitors would claim all three points.

The result ends Feyenoord’s remarkable 16-game unbeaten home run in all competitions, and ultimately their UCL journey, as Atletico advance to the knockouts at their expense.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid)

Feyenoord - Atletico Madrid player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

