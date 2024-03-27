FIFA threatens Kenya with sanctions over aborted FKF Annual General Meeting

World governing body FIFA has warned the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) that Kenya risks sanctions if they don’t proceed with their Annual General Meeting (AGM) and set up a date for the elections due later this year.

FKF was scheduled to hold their AGM on March 16 but sports journalist Milton Nyakundi moved to a Mombasa High Court a day before the exercise where he successfully obtained an order stopping the same citing the legality of the federation to convene the meeting.

The hearing of the case which was certified as urgent by Lady Justice Olga Sewe was set for March 18 with the ruling being awaited on April 4. FIFA through Chief Member of Associates Kenny Jean-Marie have responded to the postponement of the AGM by warning FKF that any further delay in holding the meeting will trigger sanctions.

“We further wish to underline that a violation of this obligation by the FKF or its members may lead to sanctions as provided for in the FIFA Statutes, including a possible suspension,” read part of the letter from FIFA signed by Jean-Marie, copied to FKF CEO Barry Otieno and obtained by Flashscore News.

“In addition, please note that the order of the Mombasa High Court dated March 15, 2024, appears to amount to undue influence by third parties which could be considered as a violation of Article 19 paragraph 1 of the FIFA Statutes and Article 7 paragraph 1.g. of the CAF Statutes.”

The letter continued: “As a result, and irrespective of the outcome of the hearing to take place on April 4, FIFA takes the view that any further attempt by a third party to prevent the FKF Annual General Meeting from taking place might be considered a violation to the above-mentioned principle, which would oblige our institution to bring the matter to the attention of the relevant FIFA bodies for consideration of possible sanctions in line with the FIFA Statutes.

“For the avoidance of doubt, please note that the infringement of the aforementioned provisions of the FIFA and CAF Statutes may give rise to grounds for the suspension of FKF irrespective of whether the infringement was attributed to FKF or not.

"Finally, we would like to remind you that a suspended member association may not exercise any of its membership rights. Other member associations may not entertain sporting contact with a suspended member association. The Disciplinary Committee may impose further sanctions (cf. art. 16 par. 3 of the FIFA Statutes).”

The letter further ordered FKF to make sure that elections are held as per the timeline by saying: “In view of the foregoing, the FKF is directed to conduct its Annual General Meeting soon and to continue working towards conducting the FKF elections scheduled to be held this year.”

Last November, FIFA lifted an indefinite nine-month ban imposed on Kenya after they had cited government interference. Apart from setting a date for the polls, the AGM was to discuss the contentious FKF Electoral Code, and the FKF Elections Board.

Already several top officials have shown their interest in going for the top seat currently held by Nick Mwendwa.

They include former FKF President Sam Nyamweya, Extreme Sports CEO Mohammed Hussein, former Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda, current Gor Mahia CEO Sammy Ocholla, ex-CECAFA boss Nicholas Musonye, Bandari official Twaha Mbarak, County Football Association (CFA) chairman Charles Njoroge and businessman Tafiq Balala.