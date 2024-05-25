Football Tracker: Everything on the line with promotions and relegations to be settled

Football Tracker: Everything on the line with promotions and relegations to be settled

Updated
Leeds and Southampton will meet in the playoff final today
Leeds and Southampton will meet in the playoff final today
The European football season may be winding down but it's not over yet and there are plenty of trophies up for grabs this weekend as well as promotions and relegations on the line. The Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the latest news and results.

Sunday, May 26th

15:15 CET - Below you can see the lineups for both sides for the playoff final between Leeds and Southampton. Kick-off is at 16:00 CET.

Follow the action here.

Starting XIs
Starting XIs

12:45 CET - You’d be forgiven for missing some of the action yesterday as there was just so much on! So here’s a little roundup of the main trophy winners:

Manchester United won the FA Cup.

Bayer Leverkusen won the DFB Pokal (domestic double).

PSG won the Coupe de France (domestic treble).

Barcelona won the women’s Champions League.

Al Ahly won the African Champions League.

Al Ain won the Asian Champions League.

11:45 CET - Welcome to Sunday's coverage of the football on Flashscore! After a day of cup finals on Saturday, we have an equally weighty day of action ahead with more trophies on the line as well as promotions and relegations!

The main event today will be the Championship playoff final, the so-called 'richest game in football,' as Leeds United and Southampton go head-to-head for the final berth in next season's Premier League.

We also have some blockbuster Serie A action to come in the evening with Frosinone hosting Udinese in a battle for survival with Empoli able to send one of them down.

Elsewhere, Galatasaray should wrap up the Turkish Super Lig title and Porto and Sporting will clash in the Portuguese Cup final.

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Football
Lung-busting Mainoo lived every Manchester United fan's dream in FA Cup final
Mbappe glad to leave PSG on winning note, will announce next move in 'a few days'
Leeds and Southampton clash to claim lucrative Premier League return
PSG will replace Mbappe with 'five or six' new signings, says Enrique
Kroos will go down as 'one of the greatest,' says Ancelotti after emotional farewell
Alonso to take time to enjoy 'dream' campaign before turning attention to next season
Barcelona avenge Lyon defeats to win third Women's Champions League
First-half goals fire PSG to Coupe de France final win over Lyon and domestic treble
Real Madrid wrap up LaLiga season with draw against Betis as Kroos waves goodbye
