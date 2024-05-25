Football Tracker: Everything on the line with promotions and relegations to be settled

The European football season may be winding down but it's not over yet and there are plenty of trophies up for grabs this weekend as well as promotions and relegations on the line. The Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the latest news and results.

Sunday, May 26th

15:15 CET - Below you can see the lineups for both sides for the playoff final between Leeds and Southampton. Kick-off is at 16:00 CET.

Starting XIs Flashscore

12:45 CET - You’d be forgiven for missing some of the action yesterday as there was just so much on! So here’s a little roundup of the main trophy winners:

Manchester United won the FA Cup.

Bayer Leverkusen won the DFB Pokal (domestic double).

PSG won the Coupe de France (domestic treble).

Barcelona won the women’s Champions League.

Al Ahly won the African Champions League.

Al Ain won the Asian Champions League.

11:45 CET - Welcome to Sunday's coverage of the football on Flashscore! After a day of cup finals on Saturday, we have an equally weighty day of action ahead with more trophies on the line as well as promotions and relegations!

The main event today will be the Championship playoff final, the so-called 'richest game in football,' as Leeds United and Southampton go head-to-head for the final berth in next season's Premier League.

We also have some blockbuster Serie A action to come in the evening with Frosinone hosting Udinese in a battle for survival with Empoli able to send one of them down.

Elsewhere, Galatasaray should wrap up the Turkish Super Lig title and Porto and Sporting will clash in the Portuguese Cup final.