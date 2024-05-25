Football Tracker: Leverkusen look to clinch double, Barcelona win women's Champions League

The European football season may be winding down but it's not over yet and there are plenty of trophies up for grabs this weekend with three cup finals on the agenda on Saturday. The Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the latest news and results.

Saturday, May 25th

21:25 CET - Over in Asia, UAE side Al Ain are AFFC Champions League winners after thrashing Yokohama F. Marinos 5-1 to win 6-3 on aggregate.

20:58 CET - Egypt's Al Ahly have beaten Tunisian side Esperance 1-0 in the second leg of the African Champions League final to win the tie after the first leg was drawn.

20:55 CET - At half-time, Bayer Leverkusen are leading Kaiserslautern 1-0 in the cup final but they are also a man down! Can they hang on to clinch the double? Follow the second half here.

20:35 CET - The last major cup final of the day sees Lyon taking on Paris St-German for the Coupe de France.

There have been unsavoury scenes in the lead-up to the match, with fan busses set on fire on a motorway but the final is going ahead.

Starting lineups Flashscore

20:24 CET - In some more final-round LaLiga action, relegated Almeria have spanked also-relegated Cadiz 6-1 while Athletic Club have edged Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

Incredibly, the massive win for Almeria was their first home win of the season... now, that's what you call 'too little, too late.'

In the late game, champions Real Madrid conclude their league season at home against Real Betis.

Over in Serie A, the day's action wraps up with AC Milan hosting Salernitana.

20:00 CET - Juventus have wrapped up their Serie A season with a 2-0 win over Monza. The Old Lady have finished their campaign in third place.

19:58 CET - Barcelona have won the women's Champions League final after beating Lyon 2-0 with goals from Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas.

Catch up on the action here.

19:10 CET - Manchester City were not able to wrap up the domestic double but Bayer Leverkusen still can in Germany!

The DFB Pokal final kicks off at 20:00 CET between Leverkusen and second-tier Kaiserslautern.

It may not be possible for Bayer to finish the season undefeated but a cup win will be a damn good way to wrap it up, that's for sure.

Starting lineups Flashscore

18:25 CET - Manchester United have just lifted the FA Cup! Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking on looks far from comfortable. Is he having second thoughts about sacking Erik ten Hag?

Speaking of Ten Hag, after a week where United have reportedly held talks with Kieran McKenna and will part ways with him whatever happened today, the Dutchman has responded by leading his side to the best performance of his tenure. Fair play to him.

Manchester United vs Manchester City match stats Flashscore

18:20 CET - And breathe.. We move to Spain where in LaLiga, Atletico Madrid have won their final game of the season 2-0 against Real Sociedad.

Check out the match stats here.

18:10 CET - Before we return to more reaction from Wembley as United lift the FA Cup, the Scottish Cup final has finished. And Celtic have completed the double beating Rangers in the Old Firm derby 1-0 to win the Cup!

Check out all the match stats here.

17:56 CET - MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE WON THE FA CUP!

They have beaten city rivals Manchester City 2-1 thanks to goals from academy stars Alejandro Garnacho and Kobiee Mainoo. A late Doku strike made it a nervy final 10 minutes but United held firm and they deserved to win the game in the end.

An incredible team display by Erik ten Hag's side and if that is to be the Dutchman's final act, then what a way to go out.

17:51 CET - Seven minutes added on! Can United hold on?

17:45 CET - Manchester City pull one back and what a howler that is from Onana in United's goal! Doku's strike was with power but it should have been a comfortable save. Onana got a glove to the shot but let the ball slip under his reach and into the goal.

17:05 CET - We are back underway! Big 45 minutes coming up for both Manchester clubs.

16:50 CET - And that is half-time! Manchester United have been well organised, worked tirelessly and taken their chances when they came. For all his criticism, Fernandes' flicked pass for Mainoo's goal was so clever and it was executed to perfection. The club captain never lets United down on the big occasion.

As for Manchester City - they have not been their usual ruthless selves. Not only have they made costly defensive errors but they have struggled to create anything of note which is almost unheard of for them. A massive second half coming up for the Premier League Champions.

16:41 CET - Manchester United are 2-0 up in the FA Cup final! Who would have seen this coming? Not me! A lovely move from United came to a stunning conclusion with Bruno Fernandes' perfectly weighted pass into the path of youngster Kobiee Mainoo who showed incredible calmness to slot it home past Ortega!

A day for Manchester United's historic academy so far.

16:32 CET - The FA Cup final has come to life after a huge mess-up from Manchester City at the back! Gvardiol and Ortega failed collectively to deal with a long and hopeful ball over the top and Garnacho picked up the pieces to tap in the easiest goal he will ever score! Incredible scenes at Wembley.

16:15 CET - Whilst our focus is on the FA Cup final for the next couple of hours, it is also the final weekend of the LaLiga. Osasuna drew 1-1 with Villarreal earlier before Real Sociedad take on Atletico Madrid. That game has just got underway.

Follow updates from that game here.

16:00 CET - The FA Cup final is underway! Bring it on...

15:18 CET - The major team news from Wembley is that Casemiro has been dropped by Manchester United, with Lisandro Martinez fit enough to start in a huge boost for Erik ten Hag.

Here's how the sides line up:

The starting XIs Flashscore

14:38 CET - Central Coast Mariners are A-League champions for the third time and the second season consecutively after beating Melbourne Victory 3-1 in the grand final in Gosford, Australia.

The Mariners looked down and out but levelled to force extra time in the 91st minute before then adding two in the extra periods. Catch up on the match here.

13:40 CET - It's the final weekend of the LaLiga season and Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club all play their final matches of the campaign today. But first up, Osasuna host Villarreal from 14:00 CET.

Full round of fixtures Flashscore

12:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our weekend coverage of the football. Some of the continent's biggest leagues may have wrapped up but we still have plenty to enjoy this weekend with cup finals and plenty of league action as well.

Here are the main events today:

FA Cup final: Manchester City vs Manchester United - 16:00 CET

DFB Pokal final: Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen - 20:00 CET

Coupe de France final: Lyon vs PSG - 21:00 CET

There are also final-round matches to look forward to in Serie A and LaLiga.