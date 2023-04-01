Football Tracker: Premier League and Serie A fill year's end with thrills and spills

AFP, Flashscore
Serie A has now waved goodbye to 2023 but the relentless festive action in England continues tomorrow with two Premier League fixtures to come before 2024.

Saturday, December 30th

23:15 CET - Serie A might be over for the year but the Premier League isn’t with two matches on New Year’s Eve and both kicking off at 15:00 CET. Fulham host Arsenal in a London derby whilst Tottenham welcome Bournemouth to the capital's north.

We won’t be running the Football Tracker tomorrow with just those two matches across Europe’s top leagues but you can follow them on Flashscore nonetheless through the links above.

Full round of scores and fixtures
Flashscore

23:00 CET - As mentioned, Juventus’ win over Roma was the last match in Serie A for the year with no games on New Year’s Eve. After 18 full rounds, Inter lead the standings but Juve are hot on their heels, just two points behind. We could have one hell of a title race on our hands!

Full Serie A standings
Flashscore

22:30 CET - Juventus have edged Roma 1-0 in Turin thanks to a second-half strike from Adrien Rabiot. And with that, it’s a wrap for Serie A in 2023!

With the win, Juve have narrowed the gap with first-place Inter to just two points.

You can read all about the match here.

Key match stats
Flashscore

21:35 CET - At half time in Turin, it’s still goalless between Juventus and Roma.

Follow the second half live on Flashscore.

20:34 CET - There’s been a lot of great football today but it’s not quite over yet. The drama ends with the final Serie A match of the year and it’s a blockbuster with Juventus hosting Roma.

Juve are guaranteed to end the year in second but will want to close the gap on Inter to two points with a win. Roma, meanwhile, could just back into the top five with a win in Turin - easier said than done, however.

You can follow the action with our live audio commentary.

Starting lineups
Flashscore

20:28 CET - Morgan Gibbs-White’s late strike has gifted Nottingham Forest a 2-1 win over Manchester United. United had levelled things through a Marcus Rashford goal in the 78th minute only to fall behind less than five minutes later. A huge boost for Forest’s survival hopes! 

Read a full report here.

Key match stats
Flashscore

19:56 CET - Milan have ended their year with a 1-0 win over Sassuolo, courtesy of Christian Pulisic’s second-half goal.

Elsewhere in Italy, rock-bottom Salernitana grabbed a much-needed 1-0 win over Verona.

All the scores in Serie A
Flashscore

19:17 CET - In the day’s final Premier League fixture in Nottingham, Forest are holding Manchester United at 0-0 at half time.

19:00 CET - No goals in the first half of both ongoing Serie A matches. It’s all square in Milan and Verona.

18:15 CET - In the final Premier League match of the day (starting in 15 minutes) Manchester United visit Nottingham Forest.

United’s struggles have been one of the talking points of the season so far but they are coming off a confidence-boosting win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day. Forest also won on Boxing Day - beating Newcastle away, incredibly - and seem to be buoyed by the arrival of new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

You can follow the match with our live audio commentary.

18:05 CET - Here are the results from the Premier League’s afternoon fixtures:

Manchester City 2 Sheffield United 0

Aston Villa 3 Burnley 2

Wolves 3 Everton 0

Crystal Palace 3 Brentford 1

17:45 CET - Next up in Serie A, at the turn of the hour, Milan host Sassuolo while Verona face struggling Salernitana.

Later on at 19:45 CET, the round and year in Italy’s top flight wraps up with a tasty one as Juventus play Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Starting lineups for Milan vs Sassuolo
Flashscore

17:03 CET - Udinese have stunned high-flying Bologna 3-0 in Serie A to notch just their second win in what has been a terrible season to date. Remarkably, that's Udinese’s first league win at home since May.

In the other Serie A match just finished, Cagliari and Empoli could not be separated - their match ended 0-0.

Results and fixtures in Serie A round
Flashscore

16:05 CET - Four matches have just kicked off in the Premier League with champions Manchester City and Aston Villa both in action.

Follow all the games live here.

15:55 CET - At half time in the Serie A’s 14:00 kick-offs, Udinese are leading high-flyers Bologna 1-0 while Empoli and Cagliari are still goalless in Sardinia.

15:50 CET - There’s no bigger game in Scotland than the Old Firm derby and that took place today with Celtic beating 10-man Rangers 2-1 to widen their lead at the top of the standings to eight points. Rangers have two games in hand.

15:30 CET - Chelsea have held on to beat Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road despite the Hatters’ spirited late comeback after being 3-0 down.

Cole PalmerRead all about the match here
Key match stats
Flashscore

15:24 CET - Two goals out of nowhere have dragged Luton back into their match with Chelsea! It’s now 3-2 with minutes to go

13:58 CET - Cole Palmer (21) has just bagged his seventh Premier League goal of the season against Luton. With three assists also to his name, he has been involved in 10 goals overall - no other Chelsea player has been involved in more. It's fair to say that the Blues' transfer policy has been very hit or miss over the last 18 months, but there is no doubt that the acquisition of Palmer has been a superb one. A superstar in the making.

Palmer celebrates his goal
Profimedia

13:16 CET - Noni Madueke gets a start for Chelsea today after coming off the bench to score the winner against Crystal Palace during the week. Cole Palmer also returns to the line-up following suspension.

Ross Barkley, who has been so influential for Luton this season, faces his former club. 

Follow the match which begins in just under 15 minutes with us.

Line-ups
Flashscore

12:47 CET - Atalanta are underway against Lecce in the first match of the day. You can follow all the Serie A games today live with us at Flashscore.

10:08 CET - The final Saturday of 2023 is here, with a number of big teams in action in the Premier League and Serie A.

In England, Chelsea kick things off as they head to Luton, while Manchester City host Sheffield United in the afternoon. Manchester United then end the day with an away trip to Nottingham Forest.

Over in Italy, AC Milan are in action against Sassuolo, with the biggest game of the day set to take place later tonight. Juventus face off against Jose Mourinho's Roma, knowing a win will take them within two points of table-topper Inter.

