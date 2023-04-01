Former Brazil international Dani Alves to face trial for sexual assault charges

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Former Brazil international Dani Alves to face trial for sexual assault charges
Former Brazil international Dani Alves to face trial for sexual assault charges
Updated
Dani Alves in Milan earlier this year
Dani Alves in Milan earlier this year
Profimedia
Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves was formally indicted on Wednesday on charges of sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December, and his lawyer said the player would not slow the process down by appealing against the indictment.

The judge said she had found evidence of wrongdoing by the 40-year-old player, who says he had consensual sex with his accuser.

Alves was arrested on Jan. 20 and has been held in a prison outside Barcelona without bail. If found guilty he could face a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

"Dani Alves is upset with the narrative of the facts, he disagrees with it," Alves' lawyer Cristobal Martell told reporters minutes after his client appeared before the Barcelona court.

"He has also said that he will not appeal due to his desire to expedite the judicial process," Martell added.

The prosecution must now submit formal charges to the court, while the defence will present its allegations in writing. After that, a date for the start of a trial will be set.

Mentions
FootballAlves DaniBrazilBarcelonaMartelli Luca
Related Articles
Norway hero Sophie Roman Haug no fan of spotlight after hat-trick heroics
Saudi champions Al-Ittihad sign midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool
Early World Cup exit for Canada and Christine Sinclair likely signals end of era
Show more
Football
Italian keeper Gianluigi Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol closes in on move to Manchester City, Mane joins Al-Nassr
Updated
Chinese coach fined and banned for eight months for slapping referee and suspected bribery
Sweden relishing World Cup showdown with holders USA
France top Group F as they hit six in goal fest against World Cup debutants Panama
Shocked Brazil knocked out by jubilant Jamaica after goalless draw
Updated
Dented confidence played a factor in Italy's shock World Cup exit, says coach
'We just have to get better': US regroup after World Cup close call
South Africa break Italian hearts with stoppage time goal to qualify for last 16
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol closes in on move to Manchester City, Mane joins Al-Nassr
Shocked Brazil knocked out by jubilant Jamaica after goalless draw
Why Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United can be a match made in heaven

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |