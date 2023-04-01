Saudi champions Al-Ittihad sign midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. Saudi champions Al-Ittihad sign midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool
Saudi champions Al-Ittihad sign midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool
Updated
Fabinho in an Al-Ittihad shirt
Fabinho in an Al-Ittihad shirt
Al-Ittihad Twitter
Brazil midfielder Fabinho (29) has joined Al-Ittihad from Liverpool on a three-year deal, the Saudi club announced on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the Saudi Pro League champions paid 40 million pounds ($51.33 million) for the player.

Al-Ittihad posted a video on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, with the title "Tigers are permitted to pass" in reference to media reports suggesting the deal might be delayed due to the breed of Fabinho's dogs which are prohibited from entering Saudi Arabia.

The video featured the Brazilian midfielder holding a tiger and saying: "I'm Tiger."

"Today I leave my home. It's been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honour and happiness possible. I love this club. Thank you, Reds, for everything we've experienced together. You will never walk alone," Fabinho wrote on X.

Fabinho will join Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante at the Jeddah-based club.

The Brazil international made 219 appearances for Liverpool since his arrival in 2018, and helped the team to the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup titles.

Jordan Henderson also left Liverpool last week to join Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League has become an attractive destination for high-profile players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January in a deal reported to be worth around $220 million per year.

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeagueLiverpoolFabinhoAl Ittihad FCTransfer News
Related Articles
OPINION: Jordan Henderson's fall from Liverpool's king to Saudi Arabia's pawn
Liverpool's England midfielder Jordan Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
Jordan Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool after 12 years with emotional video
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern and Spurs continue Kane talks, Al-Ittihad sign Fabinho
Updated
Norway hero Sophie Roman Haug no fan of spotlight after hat-trick heroics
Early World Cup exit for Canada and Christine Sinclair likely signals end of era
World Cup upsets keep United States on their toes ahead of Portugal match
Virgil van Dijk named new Liverpool captain with Trent Alexander-Arnold vice-captain
Austrian defender Maximilian Wober joins Gladbach on one-year loan from Leeds
Netherlands aiming to cruise past Vietnam to dodge red-hot Sweden in last 16
Ireland's Vera Pauw insists she takes charge despite skipper's intervention
Premier League to clamp down on players harassing referees and bad behaviour
Sam Kerr motivated Australia team-mates with important pre-match message, says manager
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern and Spurs continue Kane talks, Al-Ittihad sign Fabinho
Australia find their a-game to top Group B and knock Canada out of World Cup
Under-appreciated Nigeria ready for 'hardest match' against Ireland
Man City beaten by Atletico Madrid in intense Seoul friendly

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |