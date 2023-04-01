Former Chelsea keeper Petr Cech signs with Oxford City Stars

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. Former Chelsea keeper Petr Cech signs with Oxford City Stars
Former Chelsea keeper Petr Cech signs with Oxford City Stars
Petr Cech has played for three teams in the UK's ice hockey scene
Petr Cech has played for three teams in the UK's ice hockey scene
Reuters
Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech (41) has signed with Oxford City Stars as their goaltender for the 2023-24 campaign, the third-tier ice hockey side said.

Cech, who won four Premier League titles, the Champions League and four FA Cups for Chelsea, previously played for Guildford Phoenix and the Chelmsford Chieftains.

"It's clear Oxford have big ambitions and I hope I can help them with those," said Cech, who played the sport as a youngster before switching to soccer.

"Personally I'm looking forward to build on the experience with Chelmsford Chieftains... last season and help the team to reach new heights this coming season."

Mentions
HockeyCech Petr
Related Articles
Panthers edge Knights 3-2 in overtime to claw back in Stanley Cup final
No place like home for Panthers after Vegas take 2-0 series lead in Stanley Cup Final
Vegas Golden Knights ready to turn up the heat after Game One win, says Cassidy
Show more
Hockey
Golden Knights beat Panthers in Stanley Cup final game one
Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers set for 'Sun Belt' Stanley Cup Final
Golden Knights blank Stars to advance to reach Stanley Cup Final
IIHF World Championships: Canada beat Germany in final, Latvia claim bronze
Ty Dellandrea's goals down Golden Knights to give Dallas win at Vegas in NHL playoffs
IIHF World Championships semi-finals: Canada halt Latvian charge, Germany stun USA
Joe Pavelski game-winner downs Golden Knights to keep Stars alive in NHL playoffs
IIHF World Championships quarter-finals: Co-hosts Latvia beat Sweden as Canada make semis
Panthers score last-gasp goal to beat Hurricanes and reach Stanley Cup final
Golden Knights on brink of Stanley Cup Final after routing Stars
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea interested in Rice, Gundogan linked to PSG
How can Inter beat Manchester City in the Champions League final?
Pep Guardiola in top three coaches of all time, says former teammate Puyol
Manchester City replace Real Madrid as Europe's most valuable football club