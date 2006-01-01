Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats dies aged 86

Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats dies aged 86

Ron Yeats (top) holds onto the FA Cup as he is hoisted aloft by teammates
Ron Yeats (top) holds onto the FA Cup as he is hoisted aloft by teammatesPA Photos / PA Images / Profimedia
Legendary Liverpool centre half Ron Yeats has died at the age of 86.

"In the words of Bill Shankly, a ‘colossus’ in club history, (Yeats) died having sadly suffered with Alzheimer’s in recent years," a statement by Liverpool read.

The Scot signed for the Reds from Dundee United in 1961 and was one of the Merseyside club's most important figures during a transformative time.

“The man is a mountain! Go into the dressing room and walk around him,” Shankly told the media when Yeats was unveiled that summer.

The towering defender would immediately become Liverpool's new captain.

Yeats would remain with Liverpool for a decade, winning two First Division titles and an FA Cup after aiding the club to promotion from the second tier.

He left the Reds in 1971, at the age of 34, to sign for local side Tranmere Rovers, on the other side of the River Mersey, where he would spend three years.

Yeats represented his country between 1964 and 1966, but would only make two senior appearances for Scotland.

Mentions
FootballLiverpoolTranmereDundee Utd
Related Articles
'I'll get more chances': Wataru Endo vows to fight for Liverpool place
Ryan Gravenberch hopes Liverpool form wins him spot in Netherlands team
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi explains turning down Liverpool
Show more
Football
Interim England manager Carsley rules out Greenwood selection
The top five U21 Everton players to watch this season
Engin Firat adamant Kenya's AFCON qualification dream still alive despite Zimbabwe draw
Belgium need improvement for Monday’s Nations League clash against France
Captain Matty Ryan wary of Indonesia as Australia aim to rebound from Bahrain loss
Luciano Spalletti admits mental strength key to Italy comeback against France
England captain Harry Kane sets sights on Cristiano Ronaldo's enduring career
FlashFocus: Despite golden generation emerging, Ukraine have yet to reach potential
Brazil return to winning ways with dreary victory over Ecuador
Most Read
De Bruyne bemoans money mattering more to FIFA than player welfare
Ostapenko and Kichenok win US Open women's doubles title in straight sets
Corinthians reportedly close to signing Dutch striker Memphis Depay
Tennis Tracker: Fritz books final date with Sinner after five-set victory over Tiafoe

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings