Former United player Ryan Giggs has retrial abandoned as CPS drops assault charges

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Former United player Ryan Giggs has retrial abandoned as CPS drops assault charges
Former United player Ryan Giggs has retrial abandoned as CPS drops assault charges
Updated
Giggs' retrial has been abandoned
Giggs' retrial has been abandoned
Reuters
The retrial of ex-Manchester United player Ryan Giggs over domestic violence allegations has been abandoned after the charges were withdrawn by Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Tuesday.

Giggs faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to his former girlfriend Kate Greville along with controlling and coercive behaviour. He also faced a charge of common assault of Greville's sister, Emma.

In a trial last year, the jury was discharged after failing to reach verdicts on the charges. Giggs denied all charges and a trial date of July 31st was set during a hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

However, Kate was no longer willing to give evidence in a retrial as the process had taken a toll on her and her sister, according to a BBC report.

"We have determined there is no longer sufficient evidence available to proceed in respect of the controlling or coercive behaviour charge and that it is no longer in the public interest to prosecute the remaining assault charges," a CPS spokesperson said.

Giggs made 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United, a club record, winning a haul of honours, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

He represented Wales 64 times between 1991 and 2007 and took over as national coach in 2018.

He was replaced as Wales manager after initially stepping aside in late 2020 due to the case, with Rob Page taking over as national coach.

Mentions
FootballGiggs RyanManchester UnitedWales
Football
Sweden's Hanna Lundkvist to miss World Cup after picking up ankle injury
Brendan Rodgers vows to keep attacking after unexpected Celtic return
Transfer News LIVE: United agree Onana deal, Chelsea have second bid for Caicedo rejected
Updated
Not left behind: Rachel Daly ready to lead the line for England at Women's World Cup
Experience gap no hurdle to World Cup ambitions, say US players O'Hara and Sullivan
Matildas get surprise visit from Australian sporting hero Cathy Freeman
FIFA reveal VAR explanations at Women's World Cup will be 'more transparent'
United States chasing unprecedented glory at expanded Women's World Cup
First woman to manage pro English men's team replaced after two weeks
49ers group to assume full ownership of Leeds with EFL approving sale
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: United agree Onana deal, Chelsea have second bid for Caicedo rejected
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings
Ilkay Gundogan ready to be a mentor for Barcelona's young midfielders
Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |