'Frightening' Bellingham can make difference for England, says Trippier

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. 'Frightening' Bellingham can make difference for England, says Trippier
'Frightening' Bellingham can make difference for England, says Trippier
'Frightening' Bellingham can make difference for England, says Trippier
'Frightening' Bellingham can make difference for England, says Trippier
Reuters
Jude Bellingham (20) could provide England with the spark they need, defender Kieran Trippier (33) said ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

Bellingham has been in superb form since joining Real Madrid in the close season transfer window, scoring 10 goals in his first 10 starts for his new team in all competitions.

"He can be the difference," Trippier told reporters. "At such a young age, with the maturity, the quality and the aggression he's got, he's frightening. It's not a surprise at all, the standards that he's set in Madrid.

"You can see he's playing with freedom and the players around him are going to make him even better. The scary thing is he's only 20 years old."

Trippier added that the England side had made "massive steps" since the 2018 World Cup, saying: "We lost in the Euros final but the most important thing is we're progressing and doing very well.

"We've got goals from all over the pitch and Jude, Madders (James Maddison), Bukayo (Saka), Phil (Foden) are still young but can all change games in certain moments."

Trippier also defended team-mate Jordan Henderson, who was booed by England fans during Friday's 1-0 friendly win over Australia after joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq earlier this year.

"For us as players, we stick together," Trippier said.

"I see Hendo on a daily basis. He is an unbelievable character, he's a leader – what he does for the team, playing or not playing.

"He's an unbelievable person to have in the dressing room. He makes sure everyone trains properly. He sets standards."

England face Italy on Tuesday at the Wembley Stadium.

Mentions
FootballTrippier KieranBellingham JudeEngland
Related Articles
Can Jude Bellingham revitalise England and finally take them to the top?
Jude Bellingham workload is only cloud on his horizon after dream Real Madrid start
Gareth Southgate hits out at England fans for booing Jordan Henderson
Show more
Football
Ex-Monaco manager Phillippe Clement takes over at Rangers
Lee must stay humble, says South Korea manager Klinsmann of PSG playmaker
Germany cruise past United States in friendly under new head coach Nagelsmann
Updated
Italy take step closer to Euro qualification as Berardi brace guns down Malta
Qatar's Skeikh Jassim refuses to improve $6 billion Manchester United bid
Updated
Slovenia edge closer to Euro 2024 qualification after 3-0 win over Finland
Ukraine extend unbeaten home run with crucial win against North Macedonia
Nagelsmann feels responsibility and pressure ahead of debut against USA
Most Read
Nagelsmann feels responsibility and pressure ahead of debut against USA
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Ukraine extend unbeaten home run with crucial win against North Macedonia
Qatar's Skeikh Jassim refuses to improve $6 billion Manchester United bid

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings