Giovanni Reyna returns to score twice as USA thrash Ghana in friendly

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Giovanni Reyna returns to score twice as USA thrash Ghana in friendly
Giovanni Reyna returns to score twice as USA thrash Ghana in friendly
Reyna celebrates against Ghana
Reyna celebrates against Ghana
AFP
Gio Reyna (20) celebrated his return to the USA starting lineup with two goals as the Americans thrashed Ghana 4-0 in a one-sided friendly on Tuesday.

Reyna returned to the USA squad this month for the first time since a bitter public spat with coach Gregg Berhalter stemming from last year's World Cup in Qatar.

And the Borussia Dortmund attacker slotted back into the team in style in Nashville on Tuesday as Berhalter's men ran riot against an outclassed Black Stars side.

Reyna opened the scoring at Geodis Park after just 10 minutes, sweeping home an emphatic finish after good work by Folarin Balogun down the right flank.

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 19th minute after a clumsy challenge by Ghana defender Gideon Mensah upended Tim Weah in the box.

Pulisic made no mistake from the spot, rifling his shot down the middle as Ghana goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen dived.

Balogun then made it 3-0 three minutes later after more good work from Weah.

The 23-year-old Juventus forward caught Jordan Ayew in possession and then crossed for Balogun, who turned away from his marker to rifle home a crisp finish.

The hosts added a fourth on 39 minutes from an indirect free-kick inside the Ghana penalty area.

Pulisic cleverly rolled the ball into Reyna's path and the forward shot high into the net for 4-0.

Berhalter rang the changes for the USA at half-time, removing Reyna, Balogun and Pulisic.

Unsurprisingly, the flurry of substitutions to so many key players affected the US fluency in attack, and they were unable to add to their tally in the second half.

Mentions
FootballReyna GiovanniUSAGhana
Related Articles
Coach Berhalter and Reyna building bridges ahead of US friendlies
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Germany cruise past United States in friendly under new head coach Nagelsmann
Show more
Football
Germany held to 2-2 draw by Mexico in Nagelsmann's second match
Bellingham 'incredible' but don't take Kane for granted, says Southgate
Messi bags brace for Argentina, Neymar injured as Bielsa's Uruguay beat Brazil
Gareth Southgate proud of 'relentless' England as they secure Euro 2024 spot
England come from behind to beat Italy and qualify for Euro 2024
Euro 2024 roundup: Ukraine keep up hopes of Germany despite Malta scare
Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley to retire at end of 2023 MLS season
Anwar El Ghazi suspended by Mainz for Israel-Hamas conflict post
Kazakhstan boost slim qualification hopes with late winner in Finland
Most Read
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Ruthless South Africa extinguish French fire to reach World Cup semi-finals
Kazakhstan boost slim qualification hopes with late winner in Finland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings