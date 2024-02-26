Anthony Kim to make golf return after 12 years away at LIV Jeddah

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. LIV Golf Jeddah - Individual LIV Golf
  4. Anthony Kim to make golf return after 12 years away at LIV Jeddah
Anthony Kim to make golf return after 12 years away at LIV Jeddah
Anthony Kim has not played in professional golf since 2012
Anthony Kim has not played in professional golf since 2012
AFP
Three-time PGA Tour winner Anthony Kim (38) will make his first professional golf appearance since 2012 at this weekend's LIV Golf event in Jeddah, the Saudi-backed circuit announced on Monday.

Kim suffered a series of injuries and has not played a tour event since undergoing surgery on his left Achilles tendon, but has been working for months on a return to competition and had spoken with PGA Tour and LIV Golf officials.

"He oozes incredible talent," tweeted former world number one and LIV commissioner Greg Norman.

"The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour... to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn.

"Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."

American Kim finished third at the 2010 Masters and made a record 11 birdies in his second round at Augusta in 2009.

On the PGA Tour, he won the National and Wachovia Championship in 2008 and the 2010 Houston Open and was ranked as high as sixth in the world in 2008.

Kim also played on triumphant United States teams at the 2008 Ryder Cup and 2009 Presidents Cup.

Mentions
GolfLIV Golf Jeddah - Individual LIV GolfKim Anthony
Related Articles
LIV Golf looking to crash Las Vegas Super Bowl party
Darius Van Driel claims maiden win on DP World Tour at Kenya Open
Patty Tavatanakit holds off charging Albane Valenzuela to win LPGA Thailand
Show more
Golf
US rookie Jake Knapp fires 63 to grab lead at PGA Tour Mexico Open
Major winner Kim Sei-Young in three-way lead at LPGA Thailand
Erik van Rooyen rides two eagles to PGA Tour Mexico Open lead
Charlie Woods fails to advance in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event in Florida
Tiger Woods' teenage son to compete in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event
Olesen, Hisatsune and Niemann accept invitations to compete in 2024 Masters
Lewis names Creamer, Lincicome among her four Solheim Cup assistants
Most Read
Everton's 10-point Premier League penalty reduced to six following appeal
PSG coach Luis Enrique says Kylian Mbappe will play 'when I want him'
Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture during Al Nassr win
Al Hilal set record for consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings