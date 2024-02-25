Darius Van Driel claims maiden win on DP World Tour at Kenya Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Darius Van Driel claims maiden win on DP World Tour at Kenya Open
Darius Van Driel claims maiden win on DP World Tour at Kenya Open
Darius Van Driel came through qualifying school to play in the 2024 season
Darius Van Driel came through qualifying school to play in the 2024 season
AFP
Dutch golfer Darius van Driel (34) carded a final round 67 on Sunday to claim a first career win on the DP World Tour with a score of 14 under-par and a two-shot victory in the Kenya Open played at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

Van Driel carded an eagle on the par-five 10th hole, immediately followed by a bogey, and three birdies in a solid final round after starting the day level with Spaniard Manuel Elvira. The latter could only manage one under-par 70 on Sunday.

Elvira’s older brother Nacho finished tied second on 12 under-par after carding a 66, level with England’s Joe Dean, who managed a 67.

Van Driel lost his tour card last year, but came through qualifying school to play in the 2024 season, and has been rewarded for that perseverance with a maiden success.

"It means a lot, I never thought it (winning) would hit this hard. It is a dream come true. I kept my emotions cool all round, but after that last putt it is all coming out," an emotional Van Driel said.

Van Driel already had two top 10 finishes this season and led after each round at the Kenya Open to become the first wire-to-wire winner in the 2024 campaign.

Mentions
GolfVan Driel DariusElvira ManuelElvira NachoDean Joe
Related Articles
Patty Tavatanakit holds off charging Albane Valenzuela to win LPGA Thailand
US rookie Jake Knapp fires 63 to grab lead at PGA Tour Mexico Open
Major winner Kim Sei-Young in three-way lead at LPGA Thailand
Show more
Golf
Erik van Rooyen rides two eagles to PGA Tour Mexico Open lead
Charlie Woods fails to advance in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event in Florida
Tiger Woods' teenage son to compete in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event
Olesen, Hisatsune and Niemann accept invitations to compete in 2024 Masters
Lewis names Creamer, Lincicome among her four Solheim Cup assistants
Hideki Matsuyama hits nine birdies to surge to impressive Riviera victory
Most Read
Football Tracker: EFL Cup final goes to extra time, PSG behind to Rennes
Jasmine Paolini downs giant-slayer Anna Kalinskaya to win Dubai Championships
Mauricio Pochettino believes Chelsea are morphing into stronger competitive unit
Harry Kane comes up clutch as Bayern edge past Leipzig to remain in title race

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings