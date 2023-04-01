PGA Tour and LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. PGA Tour
  4. PGA Tour and LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal
PGA Tour and LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal
US Senator Richard Blumenthal shakes hands with PGA Tour chief Ron Price during a Senate examining the business deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf
US Senator Richard Blumenthal shakes hands with PGA Tour chief Ron Price during a Senate examining the business deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf
AFP
The PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund have dropped a provision from their framework agreement that barred LIV Golf and the Tour from recruiting each other's players, the PGA Tour confirmed Thursday.

The move comes after the US Department of Justice raised concerns it could violate antitrust law.

"Based on discussions with staff at the Department of Justice, we chose to remove specific language from the Framework Agreement," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

"While we believe the language is lawful, we also consider it unnecessary in the spirit of cooperation and because all parties are negotiating in good faith."

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour stunningly announced on June 7th they had agreed to a deal with the Saudi backers of the rebel LIV Golf circuit that would see the organisations join forces.

The agreement still being finalised follows a bitter two-year civil war that erupted after the launch of LIV Golf, which lured top PGA Tour talent with record $25 million (£19m) purses and money guarantees.

The deal has sparked scrutiny not only from the Department of Justice but also from US legislators, with the US Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations holding a hearing this week into the controversial tie-up.

In addition to antitrust concerns, critics have cited human rights abuses by the Saudi regime.

The PGA Tour has painted the union as a means of healing the rift in the global game - and avoiding lengthy and costly litigation.

"The Framework Agreement sets the stage for an exciting future for professional golf that re-establishes competition at the highest levels of the sport and creates the biggest stage for everyone - players, sponsors, and fans," the Tour said in its statement on Thursday.

Mentions
GolfPGA TourLIV Golf
Related Articles
U.S. Senate panel rips into Saudi involvement in PGA Tour-LIV Golf tie-up
PGA Tour's Monahan returning to commissioner's job on July 17 after 'medical situation'
Two PGA tour officials to testify to US Senate panel about merger with Saudi-backed LIV
Show more
Golf
I'd rather retire than play LIV Golf, says Rory McIlroy following emergence of proposal
Rory McIlroy bullish on British Open chances despite nine-year major drought
American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas part of 49ers group in Leeds takeover
R&A announce record prize money haul of $3 million at British Open
PGA Tour official to defend Saudi-backed LIV tie-up before US Senate panel
British Open's 154th edition to be played at Royal Birkdale in 2026
PGA board member resigns over 'serious concerns' on LIV deal
Allisen Corpuz wins US Women's Open for first LPGA triumph
Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf London event ahead of British Open
Brendon Todd closes strong to grab one-shot lead at PGA John Deere Classic
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson agrees to Al-Ettifaq move, Walker agrees Bayern deal
Marketa Vondrousova ends Elina Svitolina's run to reach Wimbledon final
Carlos Alcaraz says dad 'just a fan' after Novak Djokovic filmed at Wimbledon
Why Manchester United are desperate to replace David de Gea with Andre Onana

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |