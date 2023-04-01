LIV rebel Graeme McDowell 'makes peace' with Europe Ryder Cup snub

Major champion Graeme McDowell (44) said Wednesday he has made peace with not being part of Europe's Ryder Cup team and the likelihood that he will never become captain because of his move to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

The 2010 US Open champion, who has played a key role in past Ryder Cups, was speaking ahead of the International Series Singapore - which begins Thursday and runs until Sunday.

Europe regained the Ryder Cup last week with a 16.5-11.5 victory against the United States, led to victory by captain Luke Donald (45) in Rome.

McDowell was absent, in part due to his current form, and he said he was now resigned to possibly never being part of the tournament in which he holed the winning putt in 2010.

"I knew the consequences of the potential downside and not being able to be a Ryder Cup captain and part of the Ryder Cup ecosystem. I made my peace with that a long time ago," he said.

"I'm disappointed it has turned out this way and fracturing the sport. I hope there are better times ahead for the world of golf."

Brooks Koepka (33) was the only player in the field from the LIV Golf circuit, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Despite the absence of LIV golfers, McDowell said he felt he could still contribute in a major way to Europe's continued success over their US rivals, who have failed to win on European soil since 1993.

"I've been the vice-captain twice and I feel I could bring a lot to the European team," he told reporters.

Naming other LIV Golf rebels who were absent from the tournament - such as Ian Poulter (47), Lee Westwood (50) and Sergio Garcia (43) - he said they all could have led the European team, including himself in that list.

"These guys have given a lot to the European Tour and Team Europe at the Ryder Cup over the years," he said.

"They are potential future captains."

McDowell will be joined in Singapore by Bernd Wiesberger (37) and Richard Bland (50), two of his LIV teammates in the Cleek GC team.

The $2million event is the seventh stop on The International Series 2023 schedule and is played on the Tampines Course at Tanah Merah Country Club.