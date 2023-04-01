Luke Donald: 'Underdogs' Europe ready for stateside Ryder Cup fight

Luke Donald (45) said Sunday he is expecting a big fight for the next Ryder Cup in New York after his Europe team reclaimed the trophy from the United States in Rome.

Europe prevailed 16.5-11.5 in Italy to gain revenge for a record 19-9 thumping at the hands of the Americans at Whistling Straits in 2021 and Donald said he expects a much tighter affair at Bethpage.

"Not many people gave us a chance after Whistling Straits. We were big underdogs. We started to show some form in the last six months, and I couldn't be happier with the team I got," said Donald, a four-time winner as a player.

"I think these guys will be around for a long time, and we're going to put up a great fight in two years' time."

Donald remained tight-lipped on whether he would stay on as captain for the next Ryder Cup as he has built a strong bond with the players.

He stepped in for Henrik Stenson in August last year after the Swede was sacked for joining the Saudi Arabia-backed rebel LIV Golf tour.

"I'm gonna enjoy this one right now, I'll figure out that one later," he told American broadcaster NBC.

His players led chants of "two more years, two more years" during the trophy presentation at the first tee as fans loudly applauded their heroes.

"(It's) hard to put into words. We have 12 legends, 12 gladiators and I couldn't have been prouder to be their captain.

"It's an unbelievable feeling. I just got out of the way to be honest.

"We were able to come together, I was able to create an environment for them to succeed but these guys hit the shots and I'll be forever grateful to them."