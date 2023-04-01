Luke Donald: 'Underdogs' Europe ready for stateside Ryder Cup fight

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Luke Donald: 'Underdogs' Europe ready for stateside Ryder Cup fight
Luke Donald: 'Underdogs' Europe ready for stateside Ryder Cup fight
Donald applauds his golfers at the Ryder Cup
Donald applauds his golfers at the Ryder Cup
AFP
Luke Donald (45) said Sunday he is expecting a big fight for the next Ryder Cup in New York after his Europe team reclaimed the trophy from the United States in Rome.

Europe prevailed 16.5-11.5 in Italy to gain revenge for a record 19-9 thumping at the hands of the Americans at Whistling Straits in 2021 and Donald said he expects a much tighter affair at Bethpage.

"Not many people gave us a chance after Whistling Straits. We were big underdogs. We started to show some form in the last six months, and I couldn't be happier with the team I got," said Donald, a four-time winner as a player.

"I think these guys will be around for a long time, and we're going to put up a great fight in two years' time."

Donald remained tight-lipped on whether he would stay on as captain for the next Ryder Cup as he has built a strong bond with the players.

He stepped in for Henrik Stenson in August last year after the Swede was sacked for joining the Saudi Arabia-backed rebel LIV Golf tour.

"I'm gonna enjoy this one right now, I'll figure out that one later," he told American broadcaster NBC.

His players led chants of "two more years, two more years" during the trophy presentation at the first tee as fans loudly applauded their heroes.

"(It's) hard to put into words. We have 12 legends, 12 gladiators and I couldn't have been prouder to be their captain.

"It's an unbelievable feeling. I just got out of the way to be honest.

"We were able to come together, I was able to create an environment for them to succeed but these guys hit the shots and I'll be forever grateful to them."

Mentions
GolfRyder Cup PGA TourDonald LukeStenson Henrik
Related Articles
Europe roaring towards Ryder Cup win after fast start in singles
Rahm to face Scheffler in first Ryder Cup singles clash
Courageous Patrick Cantlay rams taunts down European throats at Ryder Cup
Show more
Golf
American Ryder Cup team insists camaraderie strong despite defeat
'Fleetwood Mac' take Europe back to Number One at Ryder Cup
Tommy Fleetwood secures Ryder Cup for Europe in raucous Rome
Updated
Players would pay to play in Ryder Cup, says Johnson amid Cantlay rumours
Ryu fires another 64 to lead LPGA NW Arkansas Championship
Rory McIlroy spat adds extra spice to thrilling Ryder Cup climax
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
RKC goalkeeper Vaessen recovering after being knocked out in Ajax clash
Klopp slams 'crazy decisions' after nine-man Liverpool's defeat to Spurs

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings