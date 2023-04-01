Rory McIlroy hopes to 'live up' to Francesco Molinari in Tommy Fleetwood partnership

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Rory McIlroy hopes to 'live up' to Francesco Molinari in Tommy Fleetwood partnership
Rory McIlroy hopes to 'live up' to Francesco Molinari in Tommy Fleetwood partnership
Europe's Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy smiles on the first green during practice ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup
Europe's Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy smiles on the first green during practice ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup
AFP
Rory McIlroy (34) said on Thursday he hopes to "live up" to Francesco Molinari's (40) incredible 2018 partnership with Tommy Fleetwood (32) when he plays with the Englishman in the opening session of the Ryder Cup.

McIlroy and Fleetwood will face Americans Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in the fourth and final foursomes match on Friday morning in Rome.

Italian Molinari, who is a non-playing vice-captain this week, and Fleetwood won all four of their matches together in Europe's Ryder Cup win five years ago in France, with the duo dubbed by fans and the media as 'Moliwood'.

"How Tommy played in France and in his last home Ryder Cup and the partnership he had - I just hope I can live up to Francesco, is really all I'm trying to do here," said the four-time major champion.

"So if I can live up to Francesco, I think we'll be okay."

Cantlay and Schauffele won their two matches as a pair in the USA's 19-9 thrashing of Europe at Whistling Straits in 2021, both in foursomes.

Europe's English golfer, Tommy Fleetwood (L), Europe's Northern Irish golfer, Rory McIlroy (C) and Europe's Italian vice-captain, Francesco Molinari (R)
AFP

They have also won all three of the foursomes contests they have contested in the Presidents Cup and McIlroy admitted it is "an incredible record".

But European captain Luke Donald is just focusing on his own team.

"I haven't really given their pairings much thought, to be honest. Nothing really surprises me," he said.

"They're 12 very strong players. We know our work is cut out. They're going to be very strong, as they always are...

"The US are definitely confident, and we're going to have to play some good golf."

Mentions
GolfRyder Cup PGA TourFleetwood TommyMolinari FrancescoMcIlroy RoryCantlay PatrickSchauffele Xander
Related Articles
Volume turned up as Ryder Cup ready for lift-off at Marco Simone Country Club
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to launch Europe's Ryder Cup bid in opening foursome
Updated
Who are the 12 players looking to claim a historic win on European turf for Team US?
Show more
Golf
Winning is all that counts at the Ryder Cup - but can a draw be just as valuable?
Editors' Picks: In-form Premier League sides clash while Ryder Cup gets underway
When in Rome: The pivotal holes which could decide the fate of the Ryder Cup
Viktor Hovland makes hole-in-one on par four in Ryder Cup practice
Ludvig Aberg leads cast of rookies hoping to write special Ryder Cup script
European Ryder Cup juniors end US dominance in style with demolition job
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Newcastle draw Man Utd in repeat of last season's EFL Cup final
Napoli stroll to win as Osimhen scores, Inter defeated by Sassuolo
EFL Cup roundup: Man City crash out as Liverpool and West Ham avoid scares

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings