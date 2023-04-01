USA hold two-point lead over Europe in Solheim Cup after foursomes

The United States maintained a two-point lead over Europe after sharing the Saturday foursomes 2-2 in the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

Aiming to prevent Europe from winning for a third time in a row, the Americans led 7-5 with Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz heading the charge towards regaining the Cup.

Facing European number one Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, Korda and Corpuz romped to a 5 and 3 victory in the third match.

"Allisen and I played really well today and yesterday and it's great to win both foursomes," said Korda.

"We just gelled so well. Allisen is a rookie but she made so many clutch shots."

Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen hit back for the home side in the top match, beating Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho by 2 and 1.

"We wanted to go out first and get the point on the board," said Pedersen. "It was fantastic playing with Carlota and hearing all the Spanish fans."

Europe collected a second point courtesy of a fantastic late strike by the super Swedish rookies, Maja Stark and Linn Grant.

All square with two to play in the final match, Stark sank a monster putt for a winning birdie at the short 17th and they went on to beat Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee on the final green.

The biggest disappointment for the home fans came in the second match. Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire were in control at two up after eight holes against Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang. But they lost three holes in a row from the ninth to go one down.

The Europeans got back to all square at the 15th, but a bunkered tee shot by Nordqvist and a bogey at the short 17th let the Americans regain the lead and they held on for a one-hole victory.

